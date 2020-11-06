Boris Johnson orders review of rail tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland

Boris Johnson has ordered a review into the viability of a multi billion-pound rail tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, has asked experts to conduct a study of a potential tunnel between Stranraer and Larne, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Doug Oakervee, who authored a Government report that gave HS2 the green light earlier this year, will lead the review.

Sir Peter said: “If you look at the distance between Northern Ireland and Scotland it is actually no further than the Channel Tunnel.

“I said to Boris, I am not going to get any further than finding out whether it is feasible, how long it will take and how much it might cost."

The Prime Minister appointed Sir Peter to conduct a "Union connectivity review" in June to assess options to improve transport links between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It comes after Mr Johnson asked civil servants to consider building a 21-mile bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The bridge would cost an estimated £20bn.

The idea has been backed by the DUP, with First Minister Arlene Foster described the suggestion as “positive” and MP Sammy Wilson saying that Mr Johnson could "win back the trust" of unionists by building a link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the money would be better off spent tackling existing issues within Northern Ireland, a view echoed by UUP leader Steve Aiken.

However, the Scottish Government said earlier this year that Downing Street had now asked it to consider a tunnel over fears that high winds would close a bridge crossing up to 100 days-a-year.

Sir Peter, who led Transport for London under Mr Johnson when he was London mayor, told the Railway Industry Association annual conference: “The Government’s policy is to bring the United Kingdom closer together. The quest for economic growth, particularly in the light of Brexit, is a common desire for Westminster and for the developed administration governments.

“If you look at air and ferry connections, one of the current bugbears for Northern Ireland is that since Flybe went bust there is much less opportunity to fly into Northern Ireland. They clearly find that very difficult. Maybe I can look at that and do something about it.”