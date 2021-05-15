Boris Johnson promises to address legacy of the Troubles

PM holds positive talks with Taoiseach and says he will deliver a brighter future for NI

Boris Johnson has said he is committed to addressing the impasse around legacy issues and delivering a brighter future for everyone in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister and his Irish counterpart held talks yesterday on their differing approaches to the past.

Mr Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin discussed the landmark inquest findings on the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 1971.

The meeting at Chequers also saw the leaders discuss contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created new economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Following the meeting, the PM tweeted: "Good discussions with @MichealMartinTD today.

"We are both committed to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to addressing the legacy of the Troubles to deliver a brighter future for everyone in Northern Ireland."

Mr Martin said he agreed during the meeting to continue to exchange views in terms of dealing with Northern Ireland's past.

He said the meeting at Chequers had been arranged some time ago "in the context of resetting British Irish relations in the context of a post Brexit scenario".

However, the Taoiseach said they discussed the Stormont House Agreement — which includes so far unimplemented proposals for dealing with Northern Ireland's past — and agreed to continue to exchange perspectives on it.

"We agreed that both Governments would continue to exchange our perspectives on it but there has been no agreement or any specific movement on it," he said.

"What we said very clearly was that there has to be an inclusive process around all issues to do with Stormont House, and they had to be inclusive of parties in Northern Ireland and indeed the victims have to be prioritised, and that this wasn't an issue that lent itself to unilateralism.

"We said we'd keep in touch in relation to it, there was no indication to us there was going to be any precipitative moves on that, but these are issues that are constantly discussed and engaged on in terms of moving these issues forward so for now both governments will continue to exchange views and that's where it was left."

On Tuesday in Belfast, coroner Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that those who died at Ballymurphy 50 years ago were "entirely innocent".

She found that nine of the 10 had been killed by soldiers, and the use of lethal force was not justified.

Yesterday’s meeting between the UK and Irish leaders also came amid controversy around the UK Government's reported plan to introduce legislation to prevent further prosecutions for Troubles crimes committed before the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.

Relatives of those killed at Ballymurphy had criticised a letter of apology Mr Johnson sent to them on Thursday for failing to describe the shootings at Ballymurphy in 1971 as a "massacre".

The Downing Street statement about yesterday’s meeting with Mr Martin did use that term in relation to the killings.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The leaders reflected on the coroner's report into the Ballymurphy massacre published this week. They agreed it was profoundly sad that the families of victims had to wait so long for the truth.

"The Prime Minister restated the UK Government's commitment to finding a way forward in Northern Ireland that delivers for victims, aids truth recovery and helps communities in the future.

"They agreed on the importance of working together to uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to maintain smooth trade between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”