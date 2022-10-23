Boris Johnson rules himself out of Tory leadership race

Boris Johnson will not stand for the Tory leadership, saying that despite having the support of the MPs required to run, he had come to the conclusion "this would simply not be the right thing to do" as "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament".

It comes after Mr Johnson’s campaign team told supporters they had secured the 100 nominations needed from MPs for the former prime minister to get on the ballot paper.

Speaking to Sky News, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris praised Mr Johnson for standing aside saying: "He's doing things in the country's interests – he's a great man.”

Earlier, the Secretary of State (SoS) had sent a Whatsapp message to supporters confirming they have the numbers, according to The Sun's political editor Harry Cole.

Mr Heaton-Harris told them: "OK everyone! Some very good news! Thanks to all your hard work I can confirm we have completed all the paperwork (verified all nominations, with proposer and seconder) to be on the ballot tomorrow."

The SoS publicly backed Mr Johnson, while the Minister of State for NI Steve Baker has declared his support for Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson’s latest public endorsements were from Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary.

Many Conservative MPs had remained uneasy about the prospect of a Johnson comeback.

His premiership officially ended on September 6. There are ongoing questions over Partygate and the threat of defections by some MPs who had indicated they would refuse to work with him.

Mr Baker highlighted the forthcoming inquiry into whether the former PM misled the House of Commons over the Partygate scandal, saying MPs could “refuse, as they see it, to lay down their integrity to save him, and at that moment his premiership will collapse”.

Candidates will need 100 nominations from their fellow Tory MPs by 2pm on Monday if they are to progress to a final poll of the Tory membership.

Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson spent Saturday night in talks over their potential future roles in the party.

Another candidate is Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, who told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that she believed she could bring the party together.

She denied she had been in touch with Johnson’s camp offering her support in return for a job – and said she was not contemplating backing another candidate.