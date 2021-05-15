Boris Johnson sends best wishes and looks forward to working with Edwin Poots

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his congratulations to Edwin Poots, saying he was looking forward to working with the new DUP leader.

However, amid the well-wishes there were warnings of the challenges ahead.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken, who is stepping down, cited issues around the Covid-19 pandemic and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy said Mr Poots must bring stability to the DUP.

Mr Johnson, in a tweet, said: “People across the UK are best served when we work together, and I look forward to working with him.”

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: “I look forward to working with him — and the rest of the Northern Ireland Executive — to address the challenges and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Political leaders in Northern Ireland and the Republic also wished the Lagan Valley MLA well following his 19-17 victory in the DUP leadership vote.

Mr Aiken, who announced his own resignation a week ago, congratulated Mr Poots, but said his “fingerprints are all over the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

As Stormont Agriculture Minister, Mr Poots’ department is responsible for building the border control posts at which checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain take place as part of the Protocol.

Mr Aiken said: “I would wish to extend our congratulations to Edwin Poots on being elected DUP leader and to Paula Bradley as deputy leader.”

But he added: “Edwin may try to signal his election as a new era for the DUP following Arlene Foster’s resignation, but no matter what way you look at it, his fingerprints are all over the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the removal of the controversial Protocol should be Mr Poots’ first objective.

“My key concern is that unionism, whatever the personalities, gets and remains wholly focused on the defeat of the union-dismantling NI Protocol,” he said. “Neither spin nor bluster will do it.

“Rather, determined political actions whereby the protocol is no longer implemented but rendered unworkable is the only hope.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said work now must begin to deal with the challenges that lie ahead in the post-Covid era.

“The incoming leader of the DUP faces a new political landscape in the north, across the island and indeed between our two islands. Change is happening and we need to prepare for it,” she said.

“Sinn Fein wants power-sharing to work and we are strongly committed to making our political institutions work so that we can create a better, fairer and more equal society for all.”

Mr Murphy, the Finance Minister, warned of the need to bring stability to the DUP, adding: “We have been suffering in the Executive from internal instability within the DUP who are one of the leading partners in government here, and I hope that settles down and we can get back to doing what the Executive have committed to do and that is see our way through the pandemic, deal with all of the challenges we have around economic downturn, the challenges that Brexit will throw at us and all of the commitments we made in going back into government.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said his door is always open and that he looks forward to engaging with Mr Poots.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he too was looking forward to engaging with Mr Poots and Ms Bradley on “shared challenges and mutual benefit north and south”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “We have huge challenges ahead as an Executive and our success will depend on our willingness to work together constructively for the common good. I’m committed to playing my part.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “Congratulations @edwinpootsmla. Time now for everyone to recommit to working together.”