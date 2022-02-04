Boris Johnson should ‘step aside’ unless willing to address NI Protocol, says DUP leader Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called on the Prime Minister to “step aside and make room for someone” who will be willing to address the Northern Ireland Protocol if he is unable to do so.

The DUP leader told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme he believes Boris Johnson has “serious questions to answer” on how the issue has been dealt with.

However, he stopped short of calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation. “That is matter for Conservative party,” he said.

“I want to see, if the Prime Minister is serious about governing this country, one of the issues he needs to address urgently is political stability in Northern Ireland and dealing with this Protocol.

“If he's not prepared to do it then he should step aside and make way for someone who is.”

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey said it would be difficult for his party to form a new Stormont Executive after the Assembly election if issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol are not resolved.

He said: "I've withdrawn the First Minister on the basis that the protocol issues have not been addressed despite clear commitments and promises given by the Prime Minister that they would be addressed, and clearly if the protocol issues are not resolved by the time of the election then, of course, it is difficult for us to form a government because of the instability that the protocol creates.

"I have made my position clear - I think there is now an opportunity for the Government and the EU to step up.

"The EU said consistently that the purpose of the protocol was to protect the political institutions, political stability and the Good Friday Agreement.

"Well, we know that isn't happening because unionists do not consent to the protocol. There is no consensus for the protocol.

"There is now an opportunity for the UK Government and the EU to step up to the mark and to deliver an agreement that resolves these issues that can be done quickly."

Sir Jeffrey insisted there is still a point in having an Assembly poll. "I think the time has come for the people of Northern Ireland to have their say," he added.

Sir Jeffrey’s party has been facing widespread criticism as Stormont was plunged into crisis by pulling out Paul Givan as First Minister on Thursday afternoon.

The party leader said the move, following on from threats from the DUP as a protest to the NI Protocol, now presents “an opportunity for UK government and the EU to step up and deliver an agreement to resolve these issues”.

He said he met with the Prime Minister last week and asked him two questions.

“I asked him what he thought were the prospects of agreement being reached with the EU on the Protocol within the next few weeks.

“His answer was, 20-30% chance of agreement. I then asked the Prime Minister for a clear commitment that in the absence of an agreement with the EU, the UK government would do what they said in their command paper last July, over six months ago, and take unilateral action consistent with the New Decade, New Approach agreement, and protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

“The Prime Minister could not give me that commitment. In those circumstances and having said to Liz Truss, the chief UK negotiator, when she asked me at beginning of January: ‘what is your time line here, when do you need to see action by?’

“I told her we need to see clear and decisive action on addressing the protocol issues by Janury 31. We reached the end of January - no progress could be made.

"I felt having waited for months after being told by the Prime Minister there would be a short, sharp negotiation - three weeks he said at the Conservative party conference - the negotiations would last. Over three months later and no progress.

“I've been patient, I’ve waited, I've been goaded by other political leaders who said I was crying wolf and yet I kept my nerve.

“I gave the UK government and the EU time to make progress. I have not seen that progress. This was a collective decision.”

When asked about controversy surrounding Downing Street’s lockdown parties and Sue Gray’s subsequent interim report, which highlighted ''failures of leadership and judgment" at No 10, Sir Jeffrey said: “We awaited the full publication of the report by Sue Gray.

"That hasn't happened because of an ongoing investigation by the Met police. We believe that the Conservative party must now consider that” he added.