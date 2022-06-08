Boris Johnson ‘snapped’ at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland Protocol approach: reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to have expressed anger towards Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over the draft legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Financial Times reported that tensions flared in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with Johnson “snapping” at Ms Truss, according to the reports.

It is understood his anger involved Ms Truss toughening up parts of the legislation under pressure from Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, with a source telling the newspaper Mr Johnson was instead seeking a “negotiated solution” with the European Union.

It is also believed a number of cabinet ministers, including the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, wanted assurances the legislation – which is expected to be tabled on Monday – did not break international law and lead to a potential trade war with the EU.

The reported infighting among cabinet members comes after Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Mr Johnson on Monday.

Earlier, the Government denied it had failed to consult one of its senior legal advisers over plans to unilaterally scrap elements of the protocol.

Mr Johnson rejected the claim that First Treasury Counsel Sir James Eadie, the Government's independent barrister on major legal issues, had not been asked to give a view on the contentious Bill due to be tabled at Westminster.

The Government intends to use domestic law to override aspects of the post-Brexit arrangements governing Irish Sea trade, which were jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Sky News reported that Sir James has not been consulted on whether the legislation would breach international law.

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood challenged Mr Johnson on the report during Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons.

"I can tell him that the reports that he has seen this morning are not correct," replied Mr Johnson.

"And what I can also tell him is that the most important commitment that I think everybody in this House has made is to the balance and symmetry of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

"That is our highest legal international priority and that is what we must deliver."

Downing Street said a "number of legal experts" had been involved in the legislation, which has yet to be finalised.

"Obviously the Foreign Secretary has made clear that this is legal in international law and that we will be setting out our legal position in due course," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

"No final decisions have been made on that. It is an important piece of legislation and we will take the requisite time to get it right."

The UK is moving without the consent of the EU to change the terms of the protocol to reduce the checks it requires on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The dispute over the protocol has led to a political impasse at Stormont, with the DUP blocking the re-establishment of a devolved executive until major changes are secured to arrangements the party claims have weakened Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday/Belfast peace agreement contains provisions to protect and develop relations both on a north/south basis on the island of Ireland and on an east/west basis between the island and Great Britain.

The DUP claims, and the Government agrees, that the protocol has upset this "delicate balance" of unionist and nationalist aspirations by undermining the east/west dynamic.