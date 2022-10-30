Boris Johnson ‘vindicated’ over EU’s ‘too legalistic’ approach to Northern Ireland Protocol

Michael Gove believes former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been vindicated in saying the Northern Ireland Protocol would not work effectively.

He said the EU had been warned during negotiations that it was making the Protocol “overly legalistic”.

Mr Gove was sacked by Mr Johnson last June but has returned to Cabinet under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Levelling Up Secretary.

Speaking on Sky News, he said the focus now needs to be on further negotiations with the EU, but said Northern Ireland will be in a much stronger position if the parties were all back in the Executive.

The DUP remains adamant there will be no return of Stormont, and blocked the nomination of a Speaker last week.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call an election after Friday’s deadline passed – but stopped short of setting a date, leaving Northern Ireland politics in a state of limbo.

Mr Heaton-Harris is expected to start meetings with the Stormont parties on Tuesday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged the Government to use the next few weeks to “double down” on getting either a negotiated solution with the EU to issues around the protocol or bring forward legislation through Parliament.

Mr Gove said Mr Johnson had warned the EU that the way they were seeking to implement the Protocol meant it would “not work effectively”.

“We do need to focus on negotiations now,” Mr Gove said.

“Sir Jeffrey is a friend of mine and I would say to him and to all the parties in Northern Ireland that we’re in a stronger position to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland if all the parties get back into the Executive.

“That is what the NI Secretary and the Prime Minister have consistently said.

“We also need to negotiate with the European Union in order to find a way through, and again to be fair, figures from Tony Blair, to those in the Irish Government and indeed those in the EU know the Protocol isn’t working in its current form and it needs to be fixed.”

Asked if he thought the situation in Northern Ireland has proved to be more problematic that the Government initially expected, Mr Gove added: “I certainly though there would be challenges.

"I think one of the issues here, and I don’t want to sort of put the blame on anyone in particular, but I do think in retrospect, the way in which the European Union insisted on the Protocol as a means of resolving the issues in Northern Ireland was overly legalistic and didn’t take account of the reality on the ground.

“The Protocol was supposed to be a living instrument. I sat on a committee that was explicitly designed to make sure that the Protocol worked effectively and one of the things that I said to people in the EU is you are trying to apply the Protocol in a way which will mean that it will not work effectively.

"The arguments that I was putting and that Boris Johnson was putting to the EU at the time have been vindicated.”