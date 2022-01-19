Boris Johnson withdraws support for double jobbing amendment

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that his government will no longer back a return to double jobbing that would allow MPs to also sit in the Stormont Assembly.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said the government would be withdrawing an amendment in the House of Lords.

It comes after six parties at Stormont wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to ditch the contentious plan to bring back dual mandates.

The Government had sought to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to their Assembly seat without immediately vacating their Westminster seat and triggering a by-election.

Critics had accused the Government of trying to help the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson make his planned return to Stormont, which would allow him to contest the upcoming Assembly election and avoiding a risky by-election.

Reacting to the news, the Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey called the move “a victory for positive dialogue and engagement”.

“You don`t have to threaten to crash the institutions for unionism to have influence with Government. There is another way,” he said.

“Positive engagement with Government and parties is the way forward for unionism as we redouble our efforts to solve the problems created by the ill-judged Protocol by putting forward positive plans to ensure long term stability for Northern Ireland and its institutions.”

The letter to Boris Johnson from six of the Stormont parties was signed by Alliance leader Naomi Long, Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey, UUP leader Doug Beattie, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

They wrote: “As leaders of a wide spectrum of Northern Ireland political parties, we are writing to stress our firm opposition to your Government’s amendment in the House of Lords on the reintroduction of dual mandates/double-jobbing, including on a time-limited basis.

“The roles of MP and MLA are full time roles, and it is not possible for someone to simultaneously do full justice to both. There has been a broad consensus across the political spectrum for several years against this practice, and we had regarded this matter as settled and closed with the legal prohibition in the NI (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2014.

“There has been no consultation with the Northern Ireland parties regarding this measure and it has been brought forward just months away from an Assembly election, which cannot be seen as impartial benefitting as it does only one party.

“It has also departed from the stated position of the Northern Ireland Office that such amendments would only be considered where ‘sufficient consensus’ exists: in fact, all parties with the exception of the DUP are firmly opposed to any return to double jobbing.

“Furthermore, we have significant concerns that the implications of this amendment could fuel political instability, in direct contradiction of the stated purpose of the Bill.

“We strongly urge your Government to withdraw this amendment.”

Sir Jeffrey has denied suggestions that his party made a deal with the Government over the proposal.

He also questioned the criticism from other parties, noting that the matter had been raised before Christmas and idea had first been suggested by the Labour Party.

“So I take with a pinch of salt some of the outrage we’re now seeing manifested by some of the political parties,” he said on Monday.

