Boris Johnson won’t be able to survive much longer, warn NI MPs

Prime Minister survived a vote of confidence in his leadership but doubts remain long-term

British prime minister Boris Johnson speaks after surviving an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader. Photo: PA

Boris Johnson has been warned by two Northern Ireland MPs that his days as Prime Minister “are numbered” after he won a vote of confidence in his leadership.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of the Prime Minister in last night’s vote — but the scale of the revolt against his leadership leaves him wounded.

Despite the result, Mr Johnson claimed it had been a “very good result for politics and for the country”.

When Theresa May faced a confidence vote in 2018 she secured the support of 63% of her MPs but was still forced out within six months.

Mr Johnson saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, a worse result than Mrs May.

But the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: "I think it's an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do."

SDLP MP Claire Hanna told the Belfast Telegraph that Mr Johnson is “most certainly is not out of the woods”, while Alliance MP Stephen Farry said the Prime Minister’s legitimacy and authority have been “fundamentally damaged”.

Ms Hanna said: “The result is so much more substantial than anyone predicted and I think alternative leaders will now be getting their ducks in a row.

“His days are numbered. Of course Boris won’t have the good decency to go until the very end.”

The South Belfast representative, and long-time critic of the PM, expressed frustration with the Conservative Party, which she said had ignored real issues.

“The Tory psycho drama of the last six years has taken up so much time,” Ms Hanna said.

“There are genuine problems that need to be sorted out.”

She also claimed people are concerned about how Mr Johnson will respond to the result, which was worse than expected for him.

“Unfortunately several distractions have already resulted in decisions around legacy issues, the Northern Ireland Protocol and inhumane immigration practices,” Ms Hanna said.

“That’s concerning to people because that’s where Boris Johnson goes to when he’s wanting to shore up his base.

“But it’s encouraging that over 40% of Conservatives can see the value of decency in politics.”

Her party leader Colum Eastwood called on Mr Johnson to resign.

He posted on social media: “He lost any moral authority he had months ago, now he's lost political authority. He should just go.”

North Down MP Mr Farry tweeted that Mr Johnson now “needs to resign”.

He added: “Leaving aside his bad policies, he never had the values or character suitable to be Prime Minister.

“With this confidence vote, his legitimacy and authority is fundamentally damaged.”

There has been expectation that a Government bill to override aspects of the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol will be published this week.

Reacting to the vote, a DUP spokesman said: “The leadership of the Conservative Party is a matter for Conservative MPs.

“Our focus is on freeing NI from the protocol which threatens our place in the United Kingdom, endangers jobs for our people, drives up costs for customers and reduces choice on our shelves.”

Speaking earlier, DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said that a sizeable rebellion against the Prime Minister could have an impact on the proposed legislation to unilaterally scrap parts of the protocol.

“Obviously if there’s a large rebellion against the Prime Minister that may have an impact,” he said.

Ahead of the vote, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader had Michelle O’Neill warned that political stability in Northern Ireland cannot be held hostage over infighting within the Conservative Party.

She had tweeted: “This and DUP boycott of Government is hurting the public at a time when we should have their backs.

“Boris Johnson’s threat to protocol is to risk their entire agreement with EU on withdrawal and with colossal impact.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary, a strong supporter of the PM, suggested it was time to move on.

Brandon Lewis tweeted: “The PM has won the support of Conservative MPs this evening, at a higher level than even when he won the leadership. Now we must focus on getting on with a clear focus on people’s priorities.”

He added on the News at 10: “We’ve had a vote. Everybody in our big wide tent has had their say and now we move forward and start focusing on those issues that really do affect all of our constituents, and look to how we can make their lives better tomorrow.”

Mr Johnson last night insisted he had secured a "decisive" victory.

He rejected the assertion that he was now a lame duck prime minister who needed to call a snap election to secure a new mandate from the public, insisting he was focused on the public's priorities.

But the scale of the revolt against Mr Johnson's leadership has left him vulnerable, and he could suffer further blows in two key by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton on June 23.

But he was bullish as he told reporters that he had secured a "very good result for politics and for the country".

He said: “I think this is a very good result for politics and for the country.

“In this sense I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result and what it means is that as a Government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people.

“I got a far bigger mandate from my own parliamentary colleagues, for instance, that I had in 2019 and I'm grateful to colleagues, I'm grateful for the support they've given me.

“And of course, I understand that what we need to do now is come together as a Government, as a party, and that is exactly what we can now do.

"And what this gives us is the opportunity to put behind us all the stuff that I know the media have quite properly wanted to focus on for a very long time and to do our job, which is to focus on the stuff that I think the public actually want us to be talking about, which is what we are doing to help the people in this country and all the things we're doing to take this country forward.”

The ballot was triggered after at least 54 MPs — 15% of the party's representatives in the Commons — formally indicated they had no confidence in the Prime Minister.