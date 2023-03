Link: The world’s first undersea roundabout, part of an 11km Atlantic tunnel connecting the Faroe islands of Eysturoy andStreymoy and built last year at a cost of £120m

Boris Johnson's plan to build three tunnels under the Irish Sea, with a roundabout underneath the Isle of Man, has put an end to any serious discussion about a road or rail crossing to Northern Ireland, according to one of the UK's leading architects.