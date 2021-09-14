Boris Johnson’s plan for tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland ‘dead’, say officials

Controversial tunnel project falls victim to a spending crackdown by the Treasury

Boris Johnson’s plan for a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland is dead in the water, according to reports.

It has fallen victim to cuts in a spending review, as the Treasury struggles to rebuild the post-pandemic economy, the Financial Times reported last night.

Scotland’s former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said earlier this year the link could end up costing £33bn and predicted it would not happen in the Prime Minister’s lifetime. Other estimates have put the cost of the project at around £15bn.

Former aide to the Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, described it in July as “the world’s most stupid tunnel”.

The FT said the project has been described as “dead” by Government officials briefed on spending negotiations ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Budget next month. Another victim of the Treasury crackdown is expected to be a grant programme set up by David Cameron during his time as PM, the New Enterprise Allowance.

Only last month, Mr Johnson’s former communications director Guto Harri said he believed a ‘Boris Burrow’ or ‘Boris Bridge’ should not be dismissed entirely.

“He wants to maintain the Union and he wants to persuade the rest of the world that we’re still big players and can build big things — and what would be bigger than a tunnel under the Irish Sea, linking Scotland and Northern Ireland?” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Boris’ Tunnel Vision.

But one Government official told the FT: “It’s dead — at least for now”.

A Government spokesman declined to tell the newspaper if the project would survive the spending review but that “boosting connectivity across the UK and improving transport infrastructure are at the heart of our ‘levelling-up’ agenda”. The Prime Minister had asked Sir Peter Hendy, the Network Rail chairman, to include the idea of an Irish Sea link in his major review of the United Kingdom’s road, rail and air infrastructure.

Scottish architect Professor Alan Dunlop has drawn up a design based on the 650-mile Norwegian Coastal highway, which will consist of a series of bridges and “floating tunnels”.

The floating tunnel would be connected and secured to the seabed by cables, and Professor Dunlop argues that would overcome any potential challenges.

Much has also been made of a roundabout under the Isle of Man.

Scottish Conservatives and the DUP are supportive of a link but the Scottish National Party and the SDLP are strongly opposed.

SDLP MLA Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon believes the project would waste funds that are needed elsewhere. DUP MP Sammy Wilson said a tunnel or bridge would have to be a UK-wide project.

Two weeks ago, Logistics UK policy manager Seamus Leheny urged caution about the idea.

“We would take the tunnel and bridge idea with a pinch of salt,” he told a Westminster Policy Conference focused on improving transport connectivity and the Union Connectivity Review.

“It’s a nice plan. It’s thrown out there as an idea we might consider every couple of years.”

He added: “A bridge would be impractical simply because of the deep-sea shipping required to pass underneath,” he said.

“Then Beaufort’s Dyke is a huge trench between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“From a civil engineering point of view, not only is it difficult to build a bridge over it but there’s a couple of million tonnes of ammunition from World War 2 there too.”