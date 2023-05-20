Braid seat taken on a knife-edge by TUV as UUP increases representation in Mid and East Antrim

The TUV’s Matthew Warwick squeezed home in Braid by a ten-vote margin at the final stage.

Alliance's Aaron Skinner took the count's final seat in the Knockagh DEA

The DUP's Peter Johnston with wife Victoria following his election in Knockagh

The UUP has increased its representation on Mid and East Antrim to eight following a day of mild drama in Ballymena.

It marked a one seat gain for the party at the expense of the DUP, which dropped a single seat to 14, losing out in a key battle with the TUV in Braid.

TUV’s new candidate Matthew Warwick entered a showdown with Julie Philpott, with transfers from Alan Barr (UUP), Beth Adger (DUP), Chelsea Harwood (Alliance) and William McCaughey (DUP) leaving just 1.4 votes between them going into the final stage of counting.

Ultimately, the surplus from party colleague Christopher Jamieson was enough to see Warwick keep his nose in front and see Philpott excluded on Stage 8.

NI Local Election 2023 - Live Results

The result meant the TUV held the five seats won in 2019, with final candidate James Strange failing to make an impact in Knockagh.

TUV councillors elected: Matthew Warwick (Braid) Christopher Jamieson (Braid) and Matthew Armstrong (Ballymena).

The UUP’s marginal gain came as they secured the final seat in both Coast Road and Bannside through Maureen Morrow and Jackson Minford.

Braid candidate Alan Barr took the fifth seat in his DEA, while Andrew Wilson took the penultimate seat in Knockagh to see them increase their number of seats to eight.

Marginal gains on the east coast, but there remained a sense of local fiddling while their Northern Ireland-wide vote went up in flames, failing to hold almost half their 2019 seats.

Newly elected Carrick Castle candidate Bethany Ferris said that the party would “continue to represent” their voters.

“We have had an amazing success taking a seat in Ballymena and I have the seat in Carrick Castle which is like a second gain,” she said.

“Okay, it hasn’t been great in some areas, but we’re still here, we’re still fighting and we’re not going anywhere.

“I feel we are always very consistent with our message. I’ve worked with different leaderships at different times but feel we are always there for voters.

“We are here to represent and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Independent Bobby Hadden topped the Knockagh poll, becoming the second independent to do so in the council area after Rodney Quigley in Ballymena.

Mr Hadden said having independent councillors elected brought “something different” to politics.

“From day one I went into my community to deal with the issues involving everyone; individually and with community groups as well,” he said.

“Often in Northern Ireland we see things as green and orange, and it’s good to bring something different to democracy.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The final seat was filled at around 4pm, with Aaron Skinner taking a seat from party colleague Noel Williams in Knockagh.

Despite having one less seat, the DUP remain the largest party in Mid and East Antrim, while unionism maintains an overall bloc encompassing 25 of the 40 seats.

Friday’s results sowed seeds of change in the area, but Saturday’s saw the status quo largely maintained across the Borough.