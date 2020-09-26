Brandon Lewis brands Gerry Kelly Maze Prison escape tweet 'disgraceful'

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has branded a tweet by Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly about the Maze Prison escape "disgraceful and shameful".

Mr Kelly, who sits on the Northern Ireland Policing Board, tweeted on Friday about the anniversary of the escape from the maximum security prison on September 25, 1983.

He tweeted: "37 yrs ago 38 Irish Republican prisoners were getting into a lorry at H7 and heading to the front gate of Long Kesh and freedom. One of Big Bob’s best ops! I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out!!".

Mr Lewis then replied: "This is disgraceful. Such shameful and gratuitous incitement makes it harder for all communities in Northern Ireland to move forward. It is right to expect so much more from elected representatives."

During the escape one prison officer died of a heart attack and twenty others were injured, including two who were shot with guns that had been smuggled into the prison.

The escape was masterminded by veteran Republican Bobby Storey, who died earlier this year.

It was the biggest jailbreak in Europe since the Second World War.

On Sunday, Mr Kelly tweeted: "There has been big reaction to my tweet on the 1983 H Block escape.

"There are opposing views of legacy events. I am proud of being part of the biggest escape in British penal history, in wake of the British systemic brutality of prisoners and deaths of 10 comrades on Hunger Strike."

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin will take no lectures from a member of the British government who stood up in the British Parliament and said that the Tories' Internal Market Bill 'does break international law in a very specific and limited way'.

"Brandon Lewis should be focussed on implementing another international agreement the British government has reneged on, the Stormont House Agreement which agreed mechanisms to tackle the legacy of the past.

"Instead the British Government is attempting to put British state forces who murdered Irish citizens above the law, while continuing to deny the families of victims of the conflict from getting the truth through cover-ups and stalling."

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken also slammed Mr Kelly's tweet.

“Gerry Kelly’s vile tweet shows the perversion of right and wrong prevalent in Sinn Fein," he said.

"It glorifies the actions of some of the IRA’s most notorious sectarian killers, antagonises their victims and undermines community relations.

"The fact that Gerry Kelly sits on the Policing Board as he spews out this hate-filled propaganda makes his actions all the more sickening. I am in no doubt that it was designed to provoke a reaction."

Mr Aiken said the UUP will be reporting the tweet to the Commissioner for Standards and will also raise the matter with the Policing Board.

“Rather than revelling in the Maze escape, Gerry Kelly should hang his head in shame at those that stabbed a prison officer and shot another in the head, led by notorious IRA criminal, Bobby Storey," Mr Aiken added.

“While Gerry Kelly continues to poison the minds of some of our young people by glorifying IRA stabbings and shootings, it traps another generation in a cycle of hatred.

"Today’s republican terrorists are copying their tactics straight from the Provisional IRA’s playbook whether that is their criminal activities, their antics inside prison or their disgraceful actions outside Maghaberry where a police officer was injured on Saturday."