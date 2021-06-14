Brandon Lewis leads tributes as Arlene Foster stands down as First Minister

The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has led tributes to Arlene Foster as she stands down as First Minister.

In a statement, Mr Lewis called called on the DUP and Sinn Fein to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership following the latest tensions over implementing an Irish language act.

“I would like to thank the outgoing First Minister for her service to Northern Ireland over nearly two decades. She has been a truly dedicated public servant and I wish her all the best for the next chapter in her career,” he said.

"It is now essential that the transition to new leadership is as smooth as possible, and I have encouraged both the DUP and Sinn Fein to ensure that their nominations for First Minister and deputy First Minister are put forward in good time.”

Mr Lewis said it remained vital for the people of Northern Ireland to have strong political leadership.

"Over the coming days I will remain resolutely committed to engaging with all the Northern Ireland parties and doing everything I can to ensure that a stable and functioning Executive continues to be in place.

"History has shown that political stability cannot be taken for granted and we all have a responsibility to protect it. It is the foundation on which a peaceful, more prosperous future for all the people of Northern Ireland is built."

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell said: “I have known Arlene Foster for a number of years, both as a senior politician and as a member of the Church of Ireland in the Diocese of Clogher when I was Bishop there. In both capacities, I have admired Mrs Foster’s commitment to her vocation as a political figure and as a diligent member of her parish.

“The vocation of a politician is one of immense complexity, nowhere more so that in a divided society like Northern Ireland. The demands of high office mean that much else is sacrificed by way of leisure and family commitments. I trust and pray that Arlene will have more time to employ her many talents in other contexts, but still with the appetite for the service of others which she has shown throughout her career.”

Taoiseach Michael Martin passed on his own message on Twitter, saying: “Thank you Arlene Foster for your contribution to public life over the years, as First Minister, Minister and MLA. I wish you and your family the very best and every happiness in the future.”

Earlier, several other Assembly members gave their own tributes following Mrs Foster’s farewell speech.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said she had handled her ousting as DUP leader with “incredible dignity”.

“Wife, mother, daughter, good luck in the future, spend time with your family, look to your interests, stand up for women in public life, it’s incredibly important,” he said.

“Although you may have started in the UUP but finished in the DUP, you will always get a nice cup of tea if you ever come and visit us.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said that despite their many disagreements, Mrs Foster had “conducted her office with considerable poise and presence” and that “it could not be said though that her removal from office was straightforward or honourable and I think it does indicate a considerable scar on the body politic.

“We had a power grab with no perceptible policy change and no gaming of what would happen next.”