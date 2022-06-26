Brandon Lewis: Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was not delayed to put pressure on DUP

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has rejected claims legislation around the protocol was delayed in order to put pressure on the DUP to return to Stormont.

Mr Lewis was responding to suggestions the UK Government was pressing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party to end their boycott over nominating a speaker and a deputy First Minister in the Executive before any further legislative steps would be taken to override the post-Brexit trading agreement.

However, speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, the Secretary insisted the legislation – which will face its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday – was not delayed.

He also claimed that the Bill will not face opposition over backbench Tory MPs trying to strike back at Boris Johnson, with the Prime Minister under pressure following two bruising electoral defeats last week.

“We introduced the legislation a couple of weeks ago legislation from introduction to second reading usually has at least 14 days between it, that is a matter of convention,” Mr Lewis told BBC NI.

“Talking to colleagues over the last few weeks everyone recognises there is an issue with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I think for that reason we will see a good majority for this legislation when it goes through tomorrow.

“I would have liked to see Stormont back up and running already. I am optimistic and I believe we will see the restoration of Stormont.

“This piece of legislation deals with the very issue... the DUP and unionist parties were very clear was the reason why they withdrew from Stormont in the first place and want to see resolved and fixed.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lewis again refused to set out a timeline of when he plans to cut MLA pay if Stormont is not restored.

The Secretary of State is under pressure to slash the wages of Northern Ireland politicians if the DUP doesn’t lift its block on nominating a Stormont Speaker, to allow the Assembly to function.

He has previously said he is “exploring the options available to him” but has refused to be drawn on a precise timeline and whether this would be before the upcoming summer recess across both Stormont and Westminster.

“Last time round, this was about 18 months into the Stormont collapse,” he added.

“I have absolutely heard what people have been saying about MLA pay. I do think we need to deal with it, we can’t wait that long.

“We do need legislation to deal with that. If Stormont is not back up and running soon I think that is something we need to deal with and I will be looking to bring legislation in order to deal with it.

“I don’t think we can wait very long.”