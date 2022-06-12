Brandon Lewis: Northern Ireland Protocol legislation will be ‘within international law’ and DUP should ‘deliver’ on pledge to return to Stormont

A move to unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol “will be within international law” and the government will set out their legal position, insists Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis also said the DUP should “respect” the legislation and will “deliver” on their pledge to return to Stormont if the protocol issues are progressed.

It comes as the British Government is preparing to unveil the Bill in Westminster on Monday, with the legislation expected to override parts of the protocol and eradicate checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

The move is expected to prompt a response from the European Union, with Sinn Fein’s President Mary Lou McDonald claiming the legislation is the government "undermining, attacking and damaging the Good Friday Agreement".

Ms McDonald also accused Mr Lewis of "talking through his hat” after the minister defended the legislation and said the proposals resolve “key issues within the protocol that don’t work”.

During interviews with a number of media outlets on Sunday morning, Mr Lewis claimed the EU has “not shown the flexibility we need to see to resolve those protocol issues” as part of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Asked if the new legislation, to be introduced to Parliament on Monday, will be in breach of the law, Mr Lewis told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "The legislation we'll outline tomorrow is within the law. What we're going to do is lawful and it is correct."

Brandon Lewis said the Government will set out the "legal basis" underpinning its new legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Asked how people can be sure Monday's move is not in breach of international law, and specifically if the Government will publish the legal advice this is based on, he added: "We're setting out the legal basis on which we are taking forward this legislation."

"People will see that what we're proposing resolves the key issues within the protocol that don't work."

The issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol have led to a furious backlash from unionists, with the DUP refusing to take part in the powersharing institutions at Stormont until the matter is resolved.

When asked on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics if he had assurances from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party they would return to the Assembly following the publication of the Bill, Mr Lewis refused to be drawn but said he “thinks it will” help.

"I hope the DUP will see it also resolves the issues they have been concerned about.... and therefore will nominate both a Speaker and deputy First Minister,” Mr Lewis added.

"We think the Speaker should have been nominated already. I think it will [help].

"If the DUP are true to what they said is the reason they withdrew the First Minister in the first place, around wanting to see positive progress on fixing the problems of the protocol. This legislation will do that and I hope they will respect that and deliver on that.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein president Ms McDonald said the Conservative government is on an agenda of "undermining, attacking and damaging the Good Friday Agreement".

Speaking to Sky News Ms McDonald said: "We are just about 40 days out from that election in the north and we don't have institutions of government, it is utterly disgraceful that we are in this place.

"The protocol is working, the protocol is the mechanism which gives the north uniquely unfettered access to the European market.

"What the Tory government is proposing to do in breaching international law is to create huge, huge damage to the northern economy, to the Irish economy.

"They propose to breach international law and are on an agenda of undermining, attacking and damaging the Good Friday Agreement."

The leader also said Brandon Lewis was "talking through his hat" by insisting legislation giving ministers powers to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will not breach international law.

"Brandon Lewis is talking through his hat, and not for the first time,” she added.

"Brandon Lewis should know, the Tory government should know, that where there are issues to be resolved with the protocol, issues of smoothing out its application, there are mechanisms through which that can happen.

"There is a willingness here, a willingness to engage by the European Commission.

"But the British Government has refused to engage, has not been constructive, has sought a destructive path and is now proposing to introduce legislation that will undoubtedly breach international law.

"And against the expressed democratic wishes of people in the north of Ireland who went to the polls, who made their democratic decision and who have returned a majority of members that support the protocol."

The DUP has been contacted for a response.