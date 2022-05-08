Brandon Lewis rules out united Ireland talk following Assembly election result and confirms meeting with Stormont leaders

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has ruled out any imminent talk of a united-Ireland poll after the Assembly election saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party.

Mr Lewis conceded it was a “significant moment” for Northern Ireland that Michelle O’Neill is entitled to take the First Minister role at Stormont.

However, when pressed over whether the success of the nationalist party would lead to him setting out the conditions of a border poll, the minister said the focus is on restoring power sharing.

Mr Lewis also confirmed he will be meeting with the Stormont party leaders on Monday and urged them to “come together to work with each other”.

When asked on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show if Sinn Fein topping the poll and returning with 27 MLAs – now overtaking the DUP who have 25 – would lead to the conditions of a unity vote being set out, Mr Lewis cited the overall unionist vote which “is still larger”.

“Sinn Fein have not gained seats we haven't seen a growth in the nationalist vote,” he told the programme.

“The focus at the moment quite rightly is on getting Stormont back up and running.

“I don’t disagree it is a significant moment for Northern Ireland. I think it is an important moment to show everybody can work together regardless of who is First and deputy First Minister.”

Mr Lewis caused political controversy on the eve of the Assembly election poll last week after signaling on ITV’s Peston show that the UK government will not be announcing plans to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech.

The intervention led to criticism from some unionist voices including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the TUV leader Jim Allister, who were hoping Boris Johnson may have acted on the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

When asked several times to clarify what he meant and to confirm whether the Government would act in the coming weeks, Mr Lewis said the position of the UK “has not changed” and confirmed negotiators “want to engage with the EU”.

“If you look at what I said on Wednesday night, I restated the position the Government has held all the way through,” he added.

“We have tried to engage with the EU, at the moment they have not shown flexibility therefore at the moment we do not take anything off the table.

“The reality is the government does write the Queen’s Speech but we never comment what is in that [ahead of time].

“If you look back at the interview, Robert asked me a question about what the Government said about the Queen’s Speech. The UK Government's position is we want to secure a deal with the EU. We are very clear about that.

“I want to see Stormont back up and running. Resolving the protocol is about everybody in Northern Ireland.

“If the EU don’t show flexibility, we have always said we will take the action we need to as a UK Government.”

Responding to the interview, re-elected DUP MLA for Upper Bann Jonathan Buckley said: “Either the Secretary of State wants an Executive or the protocol, he can’t have both.

“The Secretary of State has a very clear choice. The Secretary of State’s showing in that interview was bluster from beginning to end.

“For unionism we delivered a very clear mandate, the Northern Ireland protocol must go.”