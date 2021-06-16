Brandon Lewis to ‘explore all options on Irish language laws’

NI Secretary says it’s ‘vital’ commitments to culture honoured as Stormont impasse runs on

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has not ruled out the Government introducing Irish language legislation at Westminster as deadlock on the issue continues at Stormont.

Sinn Fein has called on London to act while the DUP has warned the Government against intervening.

Mr Lewis last night said he would explore “all the options available” to introduce Irish language laws. Speaking after meeting local parties, he said it was “vital” that cross-community commitments on culture and language made in the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) agreement were honoured.

“That includes the creation of an Ulster Scots British commissioner, an Irish language commissioner and an office of identity and cultural expression for everybody in Northern Ireland,” he said. “I want to drive real progress on these issues for all of the people of Northern Ireland and I’ll continue to engage closely with all parties to that end, exploring all the options available.”

Earlier, the SDLP said it would seek to introduce Irish language legislation at Westminster next week. Party leader Colum Eastwood said the party had been working with parliamentary drafters to craft potential amendments to the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

He said he would table those amendments if the current impasse between the DUP and Sinn Fein on introducing legislation at Stormont wasn’t resolved. The Westminster bill relates to undertakings the Government made in NDNA such as extending the time period within which a snap election must be called if devolution collapses again.

The bill has already passed its first stage and will have its second reading on Tuesday. If it passes that stage, MPs then have an opportunity to table amendments. Mr Eastwood said he and Claire Hanna were ready to do so if required. There is no guarantee the amendments would be selected for consideration.

Mr Eastwood criticised the stand-off on Irish language at a time when Northern Ireland was facing major issues, such as soaring hospital waiting lists. “It is a disgrace, in those circumstances, that Sinn Fein and the DUP are indulging themselves in a sham fight and threatening to collapse government,” he said.

“They have learned nothing from the last time they brought us to the brink. Fourteen years leading government and these parties have clearly demonstrated that they are incapable of delivering on their commitments.

“If the DUP and Sinn Fein cannot find a way to deliver the Irish language and other cultural commitments that they made last year, then we will step up, step in and seek to table amendments next week.”.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the Government “must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Fein”. He said: “The government foisted the most liberal abortion laws in the British Isles on Northern Ireland. Such actions only serve to undermine devolution. To force through the latest Sinn Fein wish list will cause further damage to the Assembly’s credibility.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “We have the most liberal abortion regime in Europe because Westminster went over the heads of MLAs. Sinn Fein are now demanding this route is used to bring in Irish language legislation.

“If devolution can be bypassed by republicans at will then there is no point in devolution. Unionism needs to make it clear that if Irish language legislation is passed at Westminster, then Stormont is over.”

Earlier, Sinn Féin said it would not agree to a new DUP first minister without movement on Irish language legislation. South Down MP Chris Hazzard told the BBC: “There is simply no basis for power-sharing if we do not have movement on these issues. The underlying fact in all of this is power-sharing doesn’t work on broken promises.”

Five Stormont parties — Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance, the Greens and People Before Profit — signed a joint letter calling on the Executive and the two governments to “urgently agree and publish a timetable” to pass Irish language legislation by the end of the mandate.

MLAs yesterday voted in favour of a motion to provide translation services for debates in the Assembly in Irish and Ulster-Scots. The motion was passed by 58 votes to 27.

The BBC reported that Edwin Poots had lost an internal bid for his party to abstain on the motion by 11 to nine votes. DUP MLAs were then whipped to vote against the motion. The DUP has been contacted for comment.

A UUP amendment requiring that the service be reviewed every six months passed by 44 votes to 41 was supported by Mr Poots’ party. The translation service was provided for under the NDNA.

Mr Allister said that Ulster Scots wasn’t currently spoken by any MLA. “The aggressive promotion of the Irish language and the lavish expenditure of public money on it displayed in this move is but a taster of what lies ahead should an Irish Language Act be imposed,” he added.