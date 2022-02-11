Brandon Lewis: Unionists should commit to nominating deputy First Minister if Sinn Fein largest party after election

The DUP and other parties in the Executive should commit to nominating a deputy First Minister “whatever the result in May”, according to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis made the comments on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after being asked whether unionist parties should give a commitment they would nominate ministers in the event of Sinn Fein becoming the largest party following the next election.

Both the DUP and Ulster Unionist Party have refused to confirm whether they would nominate a deputy First Minister in such a scenario, meaning under Stormont rules a power sharing Executive could not be formed.

Mr Lewis also claimed Paul Givan and the DUP’s decision to resign the First Minister seat last week due to concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol was not an acceptable reason.

When asked if the unionist parties should give a commitment on nominating ahead of the Assembly election, Mr Lewis said: “Yes, fundamental to the Good Friday Agreement are the institutions.

“I would like to see all parties, both from the nationalist and the unionist side, be very clear whatever the result in May they will nominate.

“The people of Northern Ireland when they vote in the elections in May will vote for the party they want to see represent them.”

Last week Mr Givan resigned from the First Minister position as part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Givan said the protocol, which has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, had undermined a cornerstone of power sharing in the region – governance with the consent of both nationalists and unionists.

Mr Lewis – who is in Washington to discuss the protocol - described the decision as “disappointing” but rejected accusations he was not taking the political crisis here seriously.

When asked if concerns over the protocol was an acceptable reason to resign, Mr Lewis replied: “No, no, no.

“The issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are between the UK Government and EU.

“The position of the DUP, as a matter of fact, is until they see what they believe is a positive step forward in terms of resolving the protocol issues, they will not renominate.

“We are focused on that, the Prime Minister is focused on that. The right thing for Northern Ireland is to have the devolved authority of the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly back sitting as quickly as possible after May 5.”

Another round of negotiations between Liz Truss and her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic will take place in London on Friday.