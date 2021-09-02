Brave guard Sue Porter, who stopped Michael Stone from murderous Stormont attack, has died

Sue Porter and Peter Lachanudis with their awards to recognise their bravery. Credit: Photopress Staff

The Stormont security guard who stopped loyalist Michael Stone from trying to wipe out the Sinn Fein leadership has died.

Sue Porter grappled with the Milltown killer as he attempted to storm Parliament Buildings on a mission to slit the throats of Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness in 2006.

Carrying explosives, knives and an axe, he was disarmed by the guard and a doorman. He had pointed a gun, later found to be an imitation, at her head.

Fearing the loyalist had turned himself into a bomb with explosives strapped to his body, Ms Porter and doorman Peter Lachanudis moved him outside, sat on him and tied his laces together.

The former RUC officer of 22 years, who served in south Armagh and south Down, was later thanked by Sinn Fein politicians for her actions. She dismissed the praise and insisted she had only been doing her job.

Ms Porter, who was in her early 70s, died suddenly on Sunday. She will be buried in Saintfield parish churchyard after a service in her home on Friday morning.

In 2007, the security guard and Mr Lachanudis were honoured at the Pride of Britain Awards in London in front of then Prime Minister Gordon Brown and a host of celebrities.

Ms Porter had spotted Stone first that morning at Stormont. “I saw a man walking towards the building with a big bag,” she recalled.

“I thought he must be a photographer, but when he got closer I saw his eyes and recognised him. I put my hand up to stop the revolving door and he pointed a gun at my head.”

Mr Lachanudis restrained Stone in an armlock while Ms Porter grabbed the pistol.

The loyalist had thrown a bomb inside the building which he said would explode in three minutes.

Speaking days later to Sunday Life, Ms Porter said: “This whole experience was like being back in the police again.

“I’ve restrained people before who had knives, but I’ve never encountered anyone with bombs. I had no doubt in my mind that he was a human bomb.

“My only thought was to get him out of the door before (Stormont) became engulfed in flames — there were kids in that building.

“This man told me that he was prepared to go up with the bomb and that meant him taking a lot of innocent people with him.

Ms Porter, who worked for Federal Security Services, was deputising for a sick colleague at Parliament Buildings that day.

At Stone’s 2008 trial, she told Belfast Crown Court how she had scratched him with her fingernails as he shouted various remarks about “Sinn Fein and Paisley”.

She said when she asked him what was in his bag, he replied “everything, grenades — it’s going to go up, get out of here”. She said when she told him he would be blown up as well, he said: “So be it.” Ms Porter described how she had hit Stone over the head with the imitation pistol she had taken from him.

“After I had got the gun off him, I tied his shoelaces together, because I thought this would prevent him from moving any further,” she said.

“He was wearing a flak jacket and shouting ‘No Surrender’. When we got him outside, I found the knives and also took flares out of his pocket.

“I had to sit on his knees when I was searching him and, during this, I was trying to calm him down. When I was sitting on him, he said, ‘You’re good, the pair of you.’”

Ms Porter told how senior Sinn Fein MLAs Mitchel McLaughlin and Michelle Gildernew had thanked her for her actions.

She said: “I am no heroine. I don’t want any bravery award for what happened.

“I was only doing my job.”

Her employer, Brendan Flynn of Federal Security Services, said: “When faced with a very difficult situation, Susan acted quickly and decisively putting the safety of her team and the public before her own.

“She is remarkable individual who went beyond the call of duty. She was a bit embarrassed about the attention she got following the event and wondered what all the fuss was about. But we are all very proud of her and it is an honour to work with her.

Stone’s claim at his trial that he was engaging in “performance art” was rejected and he was convicted of attempting to murder Adams and McGuinness. He received a 16-year sentence and was released last January.