Brexit: Kinnock amendment passes after no tellers were available to count No side

An amendment put forward by Stephen Kinnock to allow MPs a vote on Theresa May's withdrawal deal has gone through after no tellers were available for the No side.

This resulted in Deputy Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle cancelling the vote on it. He then confirmed the amendment was added to the Bill.

It happened despite there being a full lobby on the No side.

Mr Kinnock's amendment seeks to bring back former prime minister Theresa May's final Brexit offer, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, that emerged from cross-party talks earlier this year.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill was never put before Parliament, as Mrs May was ousted as leader of the Conservative Party before she was able to put it to a vote.