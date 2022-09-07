Brexiteer’s appointment as Secretary of State welcomed by unionists

Chris Heaton-Harris is the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland after new Prime Minister Liz Truss last night assembled her Cabinet.

The news that a staunch Brexiteer would be heading the Northern Ireland Office was welcomed by anti-protocol unionists.

Mr Heaton-Harris moves from his role as chief whip.

The news was broken by Belfast-born MP and NIO junior minister Conor Burns, who some had tipped for the job. Shortly before 8pm Mr Burns tweeted to congratulate Mr Heaton-Harris on his appointment.

“Spent some of today making sure prep was in hand for @NIOgov Oral questions tomorrow morning. Chris is a good man and a friend. Look forward to supporting him in the chamber,” he tweeted.

Downing Street later officially confirmed the news.

Mr Heaton-Harris was in Northern Ireland in January with Ms Truss and spoke to businesses about the problems presented by the protocol.

“It’s clear the protocol isn’t working and we need to find a solution,” he said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated the new Secretary of State on his “important appointment” as he confirmed the DUP has already requested an urgent meeting “to press home the priorities”.

“Like England, Scotland and Wales, we require action with the firepower of Treasury to get businesses and households through this winter of soaring costs,” he said.

“Northern Ireland is further hampered in this cost-of-living crisis due to the NI Protocol inflating costs for businesses and consumers as well.

“This is exactly why we need to see the Secretary of State working to replace the protocol with arrangements that unionists can support.”

TUV leader Jim Allister welcomed the new appointment.

“Having served as MEP at the same time as Chris Heaton-Harris and been on the same side in Eurosceptic battles in Brussels, I welcome his appointment as NI SoS,” he tweeted.

“I always found him good to work with.

“I trust he will play an active part in delivering NI from the iniquitous Protocol.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Mr Heaton-Harris’ first job is to get Stormont functioning again.

“I’ve known him since we were both members of the European Parliament and I look forward to working closely with him in the coming months,” he added.

In October 2017 the former chair of the of the strongly pro-Brexit European Research Group was forced to confirm he believed in free speech after being accused of “McCarthyite” behaviour.

Downing Street rebuked him and insisted he was not acting on behalf of the Government when he wrote to university vice-chancellors to demand a list of tutors lecturing on Brexit.

Labour’s Angela Raynor accused Mr Heaton-Harris of acting like a “pound shop McCarthy”.

Last night Shailesh Vara, a Rishi Sunak backer, was fired as Secretary of State.

Having been appointed on July 7, he is the shortest-serving ever.

Brandon Lewis, whose resignation as Secretary of State piled pressure on Boris Johnson to resign from No 10, replaced Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary. Mr Lewis ultimately backed Ms Truss in the leadership contest.

In her first speech as PM, she acknowledged the economic headwinds facing the UK but promised action this week to help with energy bills.

However, there was no mention of the protocol, with Ms Truss instead claiming that her predecessor had “delivered Brexit”.

A Government source confirmed the energy freeze will be around the £2,500 mark, although an insider in the Truss camp said “nothing is finalised”.

Northern Ireland has a different regulatory system, and it is unclear how or when the support will be delivered here, although Mr Donaldson said yesterday he had been “assured” by the Government that help was coming.