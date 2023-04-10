Bring us a message of hope, Ulster university vice-chancellor urges US President Joe Biden

NI visit can get deadlocked powersharing back on track, says Ulster University boss

The vice-chancellor of Ulster University hopes Joe Biden uses his visit to the institution’s new £360m Belfast campus to deliver a “message of hope”.

Professor Paul Bartholomew said the US president’s trip, announced for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, would be a “very special day” for Northern Ireland and the university itself.

Mr Biden will deliver his address on Wednesday after arriving in Northern Ireland the previous evening to tight security, with the PSNI on high alert after the raising of the terror threat level.

It will be his only public engagement on this side of the border before he heads to the Republic to give a speech at the Houses of the Oireachtas, with the Dail and Seanad being recalled from the Easter break for the occasion.

With powersharing locked in stalemate, there will be no appearance at Stormont.

“The president will be very welcome to our new campus at Ulster University,” the vice-chancellor said.

“While it’s obviously going to be a time of reflection on the last 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, it’s also important where we go from here.”

The US president has been criticised for committing to just one public engagement in Northern Ireland, but Mr Bartholomew said his visit could help get the Assembly back on track.

“What the president will say is obviously being strictly controlled by White House, but a message of hope for the future, something fitting with the strategy of Ulster University, would be welcomed by all,” he added.

“It will be a significant occasion for Ulster University to be involved in. It will increase our standing on the world stage and it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase what is possible in Northern Ireland.

“The president will deliver the keynote address in some fabulous surroundings which showcase what’s not only great about Belfast, but what can be great about Northern Ireland.

“But for the future, this must be more than simply a photo opportunity.

“There will be lovely photos for the walls, but there must be substance behind them [so we can] look back in years to come and say [the photos] were taken at a critical time in the future destination of the country.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, Ulster University, across all three of our campuses, is looking forward to preparing the next generation of civic, business and societal leaders.

“Ulster University is a Northern Ireland-wide university, and while our new Belfast campus truly reflects the hope and promise of the agreement and our aspirations for a positive, prosperous and sustainable future for everyone, this is about the whole of the country welcoming a sitting president of the United States of America.

“Ulster University’s Belfast campus is one of the largest higher education capital builds in Europe over the last decade and its immediate regenerative impact is clearly visible.

“Over the last four years, accommodation for over 5,000 students has been developed around the campus and an area characterised by very low footfall and sustained physical neglect has become one of the most lively parts of the city.”

Elsewhere Phoenix Park in Dublin will close completely from 5pm on Tuesday to facilitate the visit and will stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday. The Ukraine war situation is understood to be behind the move.

There had been partial closures, not a complete public exclusion, for the visits of other US presidents.

The same security concerns are believed to be behind the decision that Mr Biden will use a helicopter to visit Carlingford, Co Louth — rather than taking a motorcade from Belfast through south Armagh.