Broadcaster Piers Morgan claims Sinn Fein election success will see ‘inevitable’ breakup of UK

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has claimed the collapse of the United Kingdom is “inevitable” following the success of Sinn Fein at the Assembly election.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday morning, the former Good Morning Britain host claimed the nationalist party finishing the election with 27 MLAs and overtaking the DUP, who have 25, could see the end of the union.

"I don’t think people fully understand the consequences of Sinn Fein’s success,” he claimed.

"We’re witnessing the impending and I think now inevitable collapse of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Morgan now hosts his own show on Rupert Murdoch's talkTV television channel.

Some challenged the TV broadcaster on his assessment, including the former First Minister and now GB News contributor Arlene Foster who wrote on Twitter: “I have to say if people are going to comment on NI they should at least have the basics @piersmorgan.

"Unionism is still the largest designation and nationalism lost more seats.”

The intervention by Mrs Foster led to an exchange over social media between the pair, with Morgan accusing the former unionist leader of sounding “like Donald Trump”.

"Here’s a basic fact: Sinn Féin won 27 seats to become the largest party in NI & will now be entitled to nominate a first minister - a first for a nationalist party,” he wrote.

“Hope that’s basic enough for you @ArleneFosterUK.”

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly also challenged Mr Morgan and called his assessment “nonsense”.

"Sinn Fein had no seat change (had 27, now on 27) DUP went into the election on 27 and only lost 2 seats,” she responded.

“While Alliance gained, it was mainly consolidation of the middle ground (4 from SDLP, 1 from UUP and 2 from Green party).”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said their success in the Assembly election "ushers in a new era".

In her declaration speech in Magherafelt after topping the poll in Mid Ulster, Ms O'Neill said: "Today represents a very significant moment of change.

"Today ushers in a new era which I believe presents us all with an opportunity to reimagine relationships in this society on the basis of fairness, on the basis of equality and the basis of social justice.

"Irrespective of religious, political or social backgrounds my commitment is to make politics work."

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said unionism "has held its ground”.

"The unionist vote remains strong, we are the largest designation in the Assembly, I think there is a lot of spin around results and I'm very pleased with how the DUP has done in our constituencies," he said.

"We've held a remarkable number of seats where people were predicting all kinds of negative things, so we have strong foundations, we continue to build on them."