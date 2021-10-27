Budget 2021: Stormont will only gain ‘marginal’ financial boost, says Conor Murphy

Stormont’s Finance Minister said Northern Ireland will only see a “marginal” increase in funding which will be “outweighed” by increasing demands on public services.

He made the remarks as details from chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget were announced today.

Mr Murphy welcomed a reduction in Air Passenger Duty (APD) but said it was “disappointing” the measure was not cut entirely.

As part of the budget plans, the chancellor said Northern Ireland would receive an extra £1.6bn through the Barnett formula, with an extra £4.6bn for Scotland and £2.5bn for Wales.

He said this amounted to the largest block grants for the devolved administrations since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

This means that day-to-day spending in Northern Ireland will increase by around 2.1% every year until 2025.

Infrastructure spending will also spend by around 2.5% each year until 2025.

The Treasury commented: “This gives the Northern Ireland Executive sufficient funding certainty to plan in-year spending and to provide additional future investments in areas such as health, social care and education."

Another major announcement is that Air Passenger Duty will be cut in half for internal UK flights.

Mr Murphy said the budget would provide a “0.9% real term increase to the Executive’s Budget next year, turning to zero real terms change by 2024-25”.

“Years of austerity and more recently the Covid pandemic has placed enormous strain on public services,” said Mr Murphy.

"Our health service in particular is under immense pressure with waiting lists at an unprecedented level. Workers face an increase in National Insurance and families are dealing with a cost of living crisis as a result of rising food and energy costs.

“This Spending Review was the opportunity to deliver a budget which would have enabled the Executive to rebuild public services and spur economic recovery.

"However it provides a marginal real terms increase in funding next year which will be far outweighed by increased demands on public services, particularly in light of the ongoing pandemic.”

The head of a retail body in Northern Ireland has said small traders must not be left behind in the new budget plans.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, welcomed that the chancellor had agreed to give businesses in England a 50% rates discount, and called on Stormont’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy to ensure small traders in Northern Ireland were also included.

Mr Roberts said that Retail NI had long called for initiatives that would allow smaller businesses to grow.

“It is important that these initiatives on Business Rates are followed through in Northern Ireland as we have a perfect storm coming our way with a forthcoming National Insurance hike and huge increases in energy prices. Both will add to the considerable burden of many business owners in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We welcome the additional £1.6bn funding for the NI Executive, cuts in domestic Air Passenger Duty (APD) and the freeze on fuel duty.”

The Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland said the reduction in APD will “serve as a boost for connectivity between Northern Ireland and Great Britain”.

However, Roger Pollen added: “It was disappointing that government has not yet taken steps to reduce the cost of employment, particularly at a time when many firms are struggling with additional costs.

“Our call for an increase in the Employment Allowance to £5,000 would have made a real difference to efforts to increase wages, retain staff and create jobs."

They also pointed out that a number of the interventions such as cuts in business rates and childcare provider support are devolved matters and urged the NI Executive to “follow the chancellor’s lead”.

In political reaction to the budget, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he welcomed the budget by the chancellor and said the “multi-year budget should help devolved Finance Ministers plan spending better”.

He said APD should be “abolished” due to the measure “driving up costs for those who need to travel and destroying local airports especially in Northern Ireland where we are competing with Dublin”.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry criticised the chancellor for failing to produce a Green New Deal.

He added that more should have been spent on improving public services and easing financial pressure on families.

“Despite the spin by the Government, this is a tough Budget for people struggling to make ends meet while facing a spiralling cost of living,” he said.

“The changes to universal credit taper will only help some but far from all recipients, and only partially reverses this month's cut. Within the current fiscal context and through taxes on wealth and some additional borrowing, a greater level of public spending could and should be released to ease the pressure on households and to improve public services.

“This Budget also represents a serious missed opportunity for the UK to embark on a Green New Deal, combining action to address the climate emergency with a new approach to economic opportunity and social protection.”

He said the government had failed to invest in green transformation, skills and job creation.

With COP26 set to begin next week, Mr Farry said that it was a glaring omission the chancellor had not mentioned the climate crisis.

“For Northern Ireland, we must await proper analysis of the financial impact of today's announcement. But with the Executive facing huge pressures on a range of fronts, this sets up a challenging local Budget and further emphasises the need for reform of the costs of managing a divided society to improve public services and drive economic prosperity.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood argued the measures introduced by the chancellor will “do next to nothing” in the wake of cost of living increases on families.

The leader pointed to cuts in Universal Credit and increases in national insurance which are set to impact in the coming months.

“Instead of reversing the Universal Credit cut he has cut the taper rate which ignores the plight of millions of people who have had £20 a week snatched from their pockets by his government,” he said.

"These people will be worrying about how they will keep the lights and heating on, while putting food on the table this winter and they have been badly let down by the British government.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said the 50% reduction in APD was welcome and something his party had “been campaigning hard for”.

"We still have a long way to go to emerge fully from the Covid pandemic but this budget, if properly used to support the needs of Northern Ireland, gives us a good chance,” Mr Aiken added.