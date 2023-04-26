Budget: How funding cuts will impact government departments in Northern Ireland

A number of Stormont departments are facing cuts in the budget (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Officials have said the current best-case scenario for 2023/24 is “flat cash” – meaning no increase on the 2022/23 funding.

The potential impact on services could include a reduction or even cessation of waiting list initiatives resulting in even longer hospital waiting lists and a restriction of domiciliary care packages.

Not only will this lead to further misery for unpaid carers, it will result in longer A&E waits and make it even more difficult to access GP services.

Officials may also be unable to implement pay rises on a par with the rest of the UK, which will result in further industrial action and exacerbate staff retention issues.

ECONOMY

With spending at core departments like education and health to be protected, others will have to take the pain.

Core costs for the Department for the Economy like staff salaries are to be protected but there will be reductions to public-facing services.

That may mean less money to spend on skills and promoting opportunities for young people — an uncomfortable reality after celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement had focused so closely on improving their future.

Further education college principals are bracing themselves. It’s understood the department’s arms-length bodies like Tourism NI and Invest NI are modelling 20% cuts. Many are chasing alternative means of funding like Shared Island Fund from the Irish Government.

EDUCATION

Engage funding is gone, as is money for Holiday Hunger, and the Extended Schools programme. All were to help the most disadvantaged in society. Next on the hit list will be funding for school buildings, with schools having to make do with what they have.

There are further projects like A Fair Start, again seeking to help address underachievement, which are likely to see funding hit. Extra curricular activities will come under pressure, school trips as well, with schools tasked to save money from heir own budgets which cannot cope as it is. Teachers are striking over pay and conditions. Any financing of pay rises, with salaries the biggest expenditure in the budget, is difficult to see. No pay deal means more industrial action. And any immediate impact of the Independent Review of Education, due to report later this year, is likely to be minimal.

JUSTICE

The Justice budget has already been slashed over years of austerity with any further cuts having a significant impact on frontline services, including police, prisons, courts and legal services.

In the absence of a minister decisions will be made by civil servants headed up by Richard Pengelly, who was appointed as Permanent Secretary of the Department of Justice in April 2022.

Additional funds are needed to address the Covid recovery plan, specifically the backlog in criminal court proceedings which is currently the worst in the UK.

Inquests were also impacted by Covid and any further budget cuts could bring longer delays to grieving families.

New domestic abuse, stalking and people trafficking legislation, all introduced during the last administration require additional funding and training in order to be fully implemented.

DfC

Stormont’s Department for Communities oversees things like benefits, housing and support for a wide a range of community groups.

In recent months community groups delivering a range of services, including youth groups and those who support the most vulnerable in our society, were told their funding could not be guaranteed beyond the end of June.

Further cuts would likely confirm that this funding will not be provided past June. Many groups rely on this funding in order to carry out their activities and pay their staff.

The cuts mean many will no longer be able to operate, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs and leaving communities without vital support.

DfI

The Department for Infrastructure oversees our roads, water and sewerage and public transport. For years it has suffered from chronic underfunding. Back in August of last year, then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd warned that the department was facing “unprecedented” resource pressures as a result of increased energy prices.

In particular, NI Water is dealing with a budget shortfall of tens of millions of pounds. These pressures have only increased in recent months.

Further cuts could result in issues with the provision of drinking water and wastewater treatment.

Much-needed repairs and upgrades to our road network could also be impacted.

FINANCE

With its operations spanning all government departments, any cuts to the DoF budget would likely be felt across the Northern Ireland Executive.

DoF oversees a plethora of cross-department services from public sector procurement, recruitment and civil service pay scales and pensions to statistics and research, and civil law reform.

Property is another major remit encompassing domestic and non-domestic ratings and valuations, building regulations and energy efficiency, land registration and the ordnance survey.

Discretionary spend could be the first to go, with the overall impact of any cuts to DoF services likely to be slower, less responsive public services.

New IT projects in the pipeline may have to be chopped.

DAERA

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) faces the biggest budget cut at Stormont in real terms.

It could prove devastating for a whole range of services relating to food, farming, the environment, fisheries and forestry.

But slashed funding could also thwart sustainability goals and complicate efforts to combat global warming.

Daera is required to set carbon budgets under section 23 of the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 to achieve its net zero goal by 2050.

It has already been acknowledged that agriculture has a special economic role to play in ensuring interim targets are met — including ensuring that 70% of waste is recycled here.

Limited funding will make this difficult.