Businesses receive new guidance on Windsor Framework

The Windsor Framework was agreed between the UK Government and the EU in February

New details about how the Windsor Framework will operate in practice have been released by the Government.

Guidance published on Friday sets out details around the movement of food products and a new trusted trader scheme for retailers.

The framework was agreed between the UK and EU in February to resolve issues with the post-Brexit trading arrangements, which unionists say have led to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

A key element is the creation of red and green lanes that differentiated between goods whose end destination was Northern Ireland and those due for onward transport into the EU single market over the Irish border.

It also created a mechanism called the Stormont Brake whereby a minority of MLAs could flag concerns about the implementation of new EU laws in Northern Ireland - a move that could lead to the UK government vetoing their introduction.

However, the DUP has said the document does not go far enough to address its concerns, with Lord Dodds warning this week that it fails their seven tests for a return to Stormont.

The new guidance sets out details of the NI Retail Movement Scheme (NIRMS), a new way to move pre-packed retail goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

The NIRMS will replace the Scheme for Temporary Agri-food Movements to Northern Ireland (STAMNI), which is mainly used by the major supermarkets, from October.

Businesses can pre-register for the scheme between July 31 and August 24. Full online registration will launch on September 1.

During registration, traders must provide details of all establishments for dispatch or receipt of goods under the scheme and confirm that they are registered food business operators the UK. The business sending the consignment in Great Britain and the business receiving the consignment in Northern Ireland need to be registered for the scheme.

The new guidance states: “The government will work with operators to ensure that existing STAMNI traders are not subject to disruption in their goods movements as they transition their membership across to the new scheme.

“During the first few months of the new scheme, procedures will be in place to ensure that existing STAMNI traders will benefit from the new Green Lane.”

The guidance also attempts to clarify how 'groupage' freight - goods dispatched by several different companies which are grouped together into the same trailer or container load - will be treated.

If a load contains a mix of NIRMS-compliant and non-compliant goods, the lorry as a whole cannot benefit from all the facilitations under the NIRMS, the new policy documents state.

However, the subsection of goods which are compliant with NIRMS requirements will still benefit from moving under a general certificate, rather than requiring veterinary signed health certification for all individual products.

It cites, as an example, how chilled meats could still move in mixed loads where the relevant consignment within the truck was moving under NIRMS.

Earlier this week, a House of Lords committee concluded the Windsor Framework was an improvement on the contentious 2019 protocol deal, but said problems remain.

Peers examined the economic, political, legal and constitutional impact of the framework.

Their report found its benefits included the eased movement of retail goods; agri-food produce, including chilled meats; parcels; pets; and human medicines via the green lane.

However, peers cautioned that for some businesses the processes under the framework will be more burdensome than under the protocol as it is currently being implemented.

That is because the protocol, as it stands, is being operated with several grace periods and exemptions.

The committee called on the Government to answer outstanding concerns highlighted by business and retailers, including around the movement of livestock from Northern Ireland to Great Britain and back.

Lord Dodds has said the report showed there are still “many unresolved and outstanding problems that have not been settled by the Windsor Framework”.

He said this week: “It is clear that the Windsor Framework utterly fails the seven tests set by the DUP. It represents the embedding of the Irish Sea border to a greater extent than anything we have seen thus far.”