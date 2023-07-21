‘Buy your own brolly’: NI councillor’s request to replace broken umbrella slammed

TUV member slams Sinn Fein man’s request during ‘cost-of-living’ crisis

A Sinn Fein councillor has been told to ‘buy his own umbrella’ after an appeal to the local council to supply councillors with protection from the rain ahead of the winter.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s policy and resources committee earlier this month, councillor Sean McPeake asked if officers could find the funds within the local authority’s budget to supply councillors with umbrellas ahead of the winter months as his current council supplied brolly has “a broken strut”.

“We were out at Davagh (forest park) the other day and there was a real torrential downpour throughout the proceedings,” he told the committee.

“I am just wondering, I know we got them three or four years ago, but would it be possible to get new umbrellas for councillors?

“There is a new cadre of members on board this mandate and I am wondering if we can go back and refresh our stock of umbrellas.

“I think now coming into the winter months if we have to go outside for activities and site meetings, it would be very useful. I will declare an interest as I have an umbrella with a broken strut so I will be seeking one if they do come about.”

His appeal was supported by the committee’s chair, Sinn Fein Councillor Cora Corry, who added members “could certainly have used umbrellas in recent days” while the council’s Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh confirmed officers “will sort that out”.

The Belfast Telegraph contacted Cllr McPeake, a representative of Carntogher Ward in the district, but he said he did not wish to comment any further as he was “on holiday” and “would deal with any council business on his return”.

But TUV representative Glenn Moore said the last thing ratepayers should be doing is supplying the recently formed council with new umbrellas.

“In light of the fact that the local elections were only a matter weeks ago I am sure I am not the only Mid Ulster resident to be surprised that I had forgotten parties going round suggesting that one of their first actions in the new council term would be to seek ratepayer funded umbrellas for councillors,” he said.

“Of course that didn’t feature in any local election manifesto but remarkably he was assured by officials that they would “sort out” the issue.

“I appreciate that councillors have to hold meetings outside on sites but many ordinary working people have to perform similar tasks - and they do so more often than not while using their own umbrellas which they have purchased out of their wages,” he added.

“Councillors are already more than adequately reimbursed for the work they do and can well afford £20 or £30 for an umbrella without expecting the ratepayer to pay for one - particularly during a cost of living crisis when ratepayers are seeing basic services like access to recycling centres reduced because, we are told, council just doesn’t have the money to provide the service they have given us previously.”

Mid-Ulster District Council said “the request to replenish corporate merchandise is under consideration.”