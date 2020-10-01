Call for commemorative NI coin: Send us your design ideas

A new coin may be minted to celebrate Northern Ireland's centenary next year, it has emerged.

Speaking at Northern Ireland questions in the House of Commons yesterday, NIO minister Robin Walker indicated that he was "very happy" to explore the idea.

Answering a question from DUP MP Ian Paisley, Mr Walker said: "I am sure that the honourable Gentleman and I are in firm agreement that we should mark this historical centenary in a way that facilitates national recognition and international awareness.

"Specifically regarding a commemorative coin, this is a matter for the Treasury. It is a proposal that I have shared with ministerial colleagues previously, and I am very happy to explore it with them further."

He added that the Government will be promoting Northern Ireland around the world during the centenary year.

Send us your design for an NI coin to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Mr Paisley told MPs he had already written to the Treasury proposing "a commemorative celebratory coin for Northern Ireland in its 100th anniversary year".

Mr Walker reminded MPs that in August, the Prime Minister visited Northern Ireland, "announcing the establishment of a centenary forum and centenary historical advisory panel, ensuring that we listen to diverse perspectives as we create a bold and ambitious centenary programme".

He added: "As well as being the centenary of Northern Ireland, it is also the centenary of the United Kingdom as we know it today. We are committed to delivering our programme that will allow the public to engage with the history of the centenary while supporting Northern Ireland businesses, its tourism industry and promoting Northern Ireland on the world stage."

What would you like to see on a Northern Ireland centenary coin? Send us your design to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk