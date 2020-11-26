Call for legal aid system review after Gerry Adams received Supreme Court funding

An MLA has called for a probe into legal aid in Northern Ireland after it emerged Gerry Adams would receive funds for his successful Supreme Court bid to quash convictions for attempted prison escapes.

In May, the former Sinn Fein leader won an appeal to overturn two convictions for attempted Maze prison escapes in the 1970s after the Supreme Court ruled his internment was unlawful.

It was later reported that Mr Adams would receive legal aid of around £100,000 for the case before it reached the Supreme Court.

The costs of the case after it reached the Supreme Court are unknown at this stage.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie was informed in a freedom of information request to the Legal Services Agency (LSA) NI that Mr Adams will have his Supreme Court costs met through legal aid, a move he described as "a complete reversal" of its initial response.

The UUP justice spokesman questioned why Mr Adams was entitled to legal aid when many other victims were told they were not.

"Nobody is denying anyone who is entitled to legal aid from receiving legal aid," he said.

"But having experience of constituents - including domestic abuse victims, those in family court proceedings and victims of crime denied legal aid - it is very difficult to understand how anyone with Mr Adams' means could qualify.

"Again, that is not to say he does not, but it is to say there needs to be a better understanding of the legal aid system to ensure it supports those it is actually intended to support."

The Upper Bann MLA continued: "There needs to be a deep dive into the Northern Ireland legal aid system to ensure that those who need it and are entitled to it, are the ones who actually receive it."

In response, Seamus Collins, a partner at PJ McGrory & Co in Belfast who acted for Mr Adams in the Supreme Court, said: "The decision to award Gerry Adams legal aid for the Supreme Court case did not involve any assessment of Gerry Adams' financial means.

"The decision was made by the court itself primarily on the merits of his case in which the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland certified it involved a point of law of general public importance."