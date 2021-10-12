Call for Stormont to establish fuel poverty taskforce amid rising energy costs

An Assembly member has called on Stormont to establish a fuel poverty taskforce, in light of rising energy costs.

The job of the taskforce would be to bring forward solutions to support householders facing sharp hikes in their energy bills.

The proposal is supported by National Energy Action NI, which is part of a UK-wide charity seeking to end fuel poverty.

Due to supply and demand issues, energy prices are on the rise globally. In Northern Ireland, electricity prices are set to rise by as much as 18% in some parts, equating to an extra £90 on an annual household bill.

Gas prices are increasing by even more — by 35% in some areas — working out at an average of £182 year on top of an annual bill.

Ulster Unionist communities spokesperson Andy Allen recently asked Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey whether she will establish a department-led fuel poverty taskforce.

"I can advise that my officials have had engagement with the Utility Regulator in relation to increased energy costs and wider issues relating to fuel poverty," the minister replied.

"These include exploring what can be done this winter and which other interested parties may need to be involved."

East Belfast MLA Mr Allen said: “Northern Ireland is facing an energy crisis — already we have seen sharp increase across the energy providers, with further increases to come. This is a significant cause for concern and will affect the entirety of Northern Ireland.

"The Minister for Communities should ensure her Department bids for the entire Barnett consequential derived from the £500m UK scheme to support the most vulnerable over winter, to bring forward a package of support for those across Northern Ireland who will be adversely affected.

"Furthermore, the minister should also move to establish a departmental-led fuel poverty taskforce to include representation from sector experts to assist the department in developing a long-term strategy and support.

"I would also call on the energy providers to step up and assist where they can, including leveraging their profits to provide support over this difficult period."

Northern Ireland has two gas suppliers, SSE Airtricity and Firmus Energy, which recently announced price hikes of 21.8% and 35%, respectively.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, commented on the increases recently.

"While this price rise was expected due to global increases in wholesale gas costs, and having seen Firmus Energy Ten Towns and SSE Airtricity Belfast price rises, it makes it no less challenging for household budgets to absorb,” he said.

“This increase follows well-publicised rises in electricity, grocery, and fuel costs and is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations as it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the start of winter.

“Gas consumers in the Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council would encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 21 October when the opt-out period ends.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information.

"We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs.

"Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”