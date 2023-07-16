Call to make Twelfth an all-Ireland holiday is ‘shocker of a proposal’, says ex-Irish government minister

The County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making its way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House last week. Pic: Presseye

A former Irish government minister says there is still “a lot of work to do” before the Twelfth could become a public holiday in the Republic.

Liz O’Donnell said a suggestion from a TD for an island-wide holiday was a “shocker of a proposal”, branding the current celebrations “inherently sectarian”.

Last week Green politician Patrick Costello stated that he believed July 12 should be a holiday north and south of the border, similar to St Patrick’s Day.

Read more TD’s call for Twelfth to be made public holiday in Republic of Ireland is welcomed

But writing in The Sunday Times, Ms O’Donnell — who served as Irish Foreign Affairs Minister of State between 1997 and 2002 — hit out at the proposal.

She said a better understanding was still needed between the Orange and the Green, pointing to a series of controversial incidents at bonfires over the Twelfth period.

“The call by Patrick Costello, the Green TD, to designate July 12 a public holiday in the south raised a few eyebrows including those of yours truly who is no slouch when it comes to ‘loving Ulster’. …And this happened while a tricolour and a picture of the Taoiseach was perched on top of a loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone,” she wrote.

“Apart from this shocker of a proposal, I also took issue with Costello’s casual swipe at successive Irish governments of which he said: ‘For too long they sought to portray a single narrative of Irish history, one that was isolationist, militant nationalist and Catholic’.”

Liz O'Donnell

Ms O’Donnell, a former Progressive Democrats TD, said this was not true, saying that for years, and particularly since the Good Friday Agreement, Irish governments have reached out “practically and symbolically” to unionists in Northern Ireland, including the Orange Order.

She said it was not appropriate to bring the public holiday to the Republic as the celebration is “provocative” to many. “There is more to be done by all of us and this will require a fundamental shift of hearts and minds to heal divisions in a new agreed Ireland. This is a personal and a public challenge,” she added.

She continued: “With the best will in the world, however, there is no doubt that July 12 celebrations in Northern Ireland are provocative to nationalists and Catholics. They are inherently sectarian.”

Ms O’Donnell reflected on “the commendable respect” apparent each year at the annual Twelfth event that takes place at Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal. But she said the request for a July 12 holiday across Ireland was a “wrong-headed tilt toward reconciliation”.

She said “North, South and between the two communities, we still do not really know or understand each other’s culture,” adding: “We have a lot of work to do on ourselves to better understand the Orange and the Green and what unites us.”

Writing in yesterday’s Sunday Independent, Mr Costello said he had received support for his proposal.

“It is a date of great consequence — no matter how you look at it. Marking it across the entire island, but in different ways and perhaps for different reasons, nonetheless helps underline that we have an intertwined history,” he stated.

“If we are to have a shared future on a shared island then we need to find ways to share dates and events that are important to either tradition.”