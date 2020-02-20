Cameron's G8 Summit table should be returned to Fermanagh: Sinn Fein

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with G8 leaders at the G8 venue of Lough Erne on June 18, 2013 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

A table commissioned by David Cameron for the G8 Summit in Fermanagh, which he took to Downing Street, should be "repatriated or released" back to Fermanagh, it has been claimed.

Sinn Fein councillor Sheamus Greene made the comments during a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Made from locally-sourced elm to Mr Cameron's specifications, the table cost £7,000 and was pride of place at the 39th G8 Summit, held at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in June 2013 (left).

Heads of state including Barack Obama, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin were among those to join Mr Cameron, the then Prime Minister, around the table.

Back in Fermanagh it remains a talking point. The matter arose during a council discussion on establishing an Omagh County Museum and the collating of artefacts with historical relevance.

This led Mr Greene to reprise a point he feels is of significant historical, political and cultural relevance. He suggested campaigning to "repatriate or release the table" to where it belongs.

Downing Street was asked why the table was taken after the G8 and would it consider returning it. It said: "This Government has not received a request to move it and we have no plans to do so."