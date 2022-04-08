Can I vote in person if I have Covid in Northern Ireland? People ‘have a choice’ to attend polling station if they test positive, Electoral Office confirms

People who wake up on the day of the Assembly Election in May and test positive for Covid-19 or have symptoms “may still go to vote”, according to the Electoral Office.

Virginia McVea, from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster show that the rules around the issue had been directed by the government.

The chief electoral officer also confirmed there has been no change in the rules around postal and proxy voting to make allowances for Covid-19 and stressed that anyone who is vulnerable or has been shielding throughout the pandemic should apply by the deadline of April 12.

When asked what people should do if they wake up on May 5 with symptoms or having tested positive for Covid, Ms McVea said “government has directed that you have a choice”.

"You can go to the polling station we are asking you to take every precaution,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

"For others going into the polling station you will see all of the normal precautions that have come in everywhere else - perspex, automatic hand sanitisers, ventilation.

"You don’t lose your vote because what government has directed is that people who test positive or who have symptoms may still go to vote.

"That is as the legislation sits. I am dutybound to communicate that to people, people will have different views on that, but that is what the government has directed. That is your choice.”

Polling day at the forthcoming Assembly Election begins from 7am on Thursday May 5, with polling stations remaining open until 10pm that evening.

When asked if people can apply for a postal or proxy vote ahead of time in the event they do have Covid-19, Ms McVea confirmed this was not possible.

"Anyone is free to apply [for a postal vote] but what must happen is it can’t be an entirely hypothetical situation. If someone has been shielding or there are mental health issue or other vulnerabilities, it would be reasonable at this point to say ‘I couldn’t expose myself to risk’,” she added.

"Government has directed that in Northern Ireland the normal absent vote legislation should apply, so there has been no change in Northern Ireland to make allowance for Covid and that means April 12 is such an important deadline for anyone who has been shielding or who is frail or vulnerable.”

The Department of Health has been approached for comment.