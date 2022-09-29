Cara Hunter shares ‘sick’ online abuse directed at the SDLP MLA

A “sick” message of abuse directed to SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has been widely condemned.

The offensive post was left on her constituency office’s Google reviews.

Ms Hunter shared the derogatory review, which also contained a sectarian slur, left on her Coleraine page.

The East Londonderry politician said: “I really do pray for people like this. This is sick.”

After sharing the message, Ms Hunter was inundated with support online, as others joined her in condemning the anonymous individual behind the post.

Alliance Party councillor Rachael Ferguson wrote: “That’s absolutely awful Cara. I’m so sorry you have to deal with that.”

Another person supporting the politician added: “Aww Cara this is absolutely vile. You and your amazing staff have been a lifeline to me this past few weeks. I’m sorry that there are people find the need to be like this towards you.”

Dermot Devlin added: “I stand with you Cara. What a deplorable thing to read about yourself or anyone. Disgusted.”

Ms Hunter was successfully re-elected to the constituency during May’s Assembly Election after having won her seat in the 10th round of counting.

She has previously spoken out about the abuse and harassment she received in the run up to that election, saying the weeks approaching the poll were the worst of her life.

The SDLP has been contacted for a response.