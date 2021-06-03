Carrickfergus Orange Order lodge blasts unionist leaders over ‘lip service’ opposition to NI Protocol

An Orange Order lodge has slammed unionist leaders for offering “lip service opposition” to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Hitting out at politicians, the Carrickfergus District 19 Orange Lodge said in their view Northern Ireland was facing the “greatest crisis since its formation”.

Tension around the Northern Ireland Protocol has seen widespread loyalist anger, with the Orange Order’s Mervyn Gibson previously warning protests around the contentious trading agreement could be a feature of this year’s Twelfth.

The protocol is a post-Brexit arrangement designed to keep the Irish border open by ensuring Northern Ireland continues to follow the EU’s trading rules.

The UK and EU are at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods – while unionist politicians have expressed their opposition.

Placing their “complete opposition” on record, the Carrickfergus Orange Lodge said the protocol was an “act of absolute betrayal of the unionist community”.

“Carrickfergus District Lodge is totally dismayed to witness the lip service opposition to the protocol from the main unionist parties who take no practical action to bring about its end,” they added.

“The lack of political leadership is astounding and reflects how out of touch they are with the community that elects them.

“Carrickfergus District Lodge call on all unionist parties to unite and defeat the implementation of EU laws through the Stormont Assembly so that we can once again enjoy as equals our position within the union.

"This year of 2021 should be one of great celebration as we look back on the glorious history of our beloved country over the past 100 years. Instead, we are facing the greatest crisis since its formation.”

The new DUP leader Edwin Poots has previously said he would “not rest” until the protocol was destroyed, but conceded that it is a “possibility” it may remain in place until the first consent vote on the trading agreement is due in the Assembly in December 2024.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The UUP leader Doug Beattie said his party has “proposed solutions and suggested mitigations” for the NI Protocol, but wrote in a tweet that he would be “honest”, retweeting a fact checking page saying it was only possible to remove articles within the NI Protocol, rather than the whole agreement.