Causeway Coast and Glens: Amy Mairs ‘overwhelmed' as she takes seat for Alliance

Amy mairs (right) along with deputy leader Stephen Farry and party leader Naomi Long — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Newly-elected Alliance candidate Amy Mairs said she was overwhelmed to be returned in Causeway Coast and Glens.

She was elected in the Limavady district electoral area, and celebrated with party leader Naomi Long, who turned up at the count at Coleraine Leisure Centre.

She was one of 10 councillors elected by 9.30pm last night – five from Sinn Fein and three DUP, with the SDLP taking the other.

After the result was declared, Ms Mairs said she was “really overwhelmed”.

“I’m so, so pleased and also for the people of Limavady to finally have that representation that they deserve. It’s really evident now that the people of Limavady are demanding change and demanding politics that works,” she said.

Seven DEAs were counted at Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Despite the blue sea of the picturesque nearby coast, Friday saw a wave of green wins.

The percentage of votes cast varied slightly on figures from 2019.

The lowest voter turnout was seen in the Coleraine area, with just over 44% of eligible electorate, a very marginal decrease on figures in 2019, whilst the Glens saw a nearly five per cent increase since 2019.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who arrived at the count to congratulate the SDLP’s Ashleen Schenning, who was elected.

Ms Hunter said: “Locally, I’m delighted we have Ashleen Schenning over the line for the Limavady DEA and now we’re just sitting waiting for the other results.”

On turnout, Ms Hunter added: “I think that we have seen right across the north nationalist areas have continued to come out in numbers. I think we’re asking questions today as to why those unionist areas aren’t”.

Despite a collection of Union flags being displayed outside the count centre for the coronation, it would be the nationalist parties dominating the early results. Sinn Fein took five of the first 10 seats declared.

The first seats were called at 1pm with cheers erupting from both sides of the political spectrum as the Limavady results were declared.

Under the single transferrable vote system, Brenda Chivers (Sinn Fein) and Steven Callaghan (DUP) were elected for Limavady area.

Ms Chivers said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be elected, adding: “I’m very proud to be representing our party today and having a brilliant result”.