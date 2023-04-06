Causeway Coast and Glens culture ‘characterised by blame, spin and denial’, independent review finds

Recommendations made by an independent review have been adopted by the council

The document is the latest in a series of reports into arrangements at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Stock image

A further independent report into governance at a troubled local council has found it has inappropriately close relationships between members and senior officers, a lack of confidentiality and a culture of ‘blame, spin and denial’.

The scathing document — seen by the Belfast Telegraph — is the latest in a series of reports into arrangements at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The report was commissioned by the council and overseen by the Department for Communities (DfC) in response to last year’s Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) report which found they did not follow best practice during land deals.

The NIAO audit and subsequent report also found that some senior council officers’ behaviour was ‘serious and concerning’, with Colette Kane concluding the behaviour ‘set the wrong tone from the top of the organisation’.

The council developed an action plan in response to the NIAO report, with the report presented to members this week being commissioned as part of the response to the audit.

Carried out by Integritas Consulting and provided to elected members last month, the report has identified ‘fundamental structural governance weaknesses’ in the council’s leadership.

The review concluded that some members and officers had ‘too close a relationship to enable objective scrutiny and constructive challenge’ and that the relationships ‘compromised their professional independence’.

“Some members have overstepped the mark by believing they can direct and control individual officers,” the report added.

“The chief executive needs to take a different approach to build effective professional relationships based on respect and trust.”

The council chief executive is David Jackson.

The report is also critical of his ability to protect council officers from ‘over-zealous’ members’ behaviour.

“At times council officers are not protected by the CEO from over-zealous and inappropriate conduct of members towards officers,” it said.

“The review was informed that some officers try to avoid attendance at council and committee meetings because of the lack of application of this role by the CEO.”

Also criticised was the approach of some elected members towards the public interest, with the review also revealing members of staff had ‘lost any pride’ in working for the organisation.

“The review found that some members act in their own interest and their party’s interest before the greater public interest,” it said. “In addition, the review found that some members overstep their role and try to direct and control officers. There is a loss of trust between some members and some officers and vice-versa.

“The review witnessed low staff morale caused by a lack of leadership support, uncertainty and insecurity. For a small minority of staff, there is a deep cynicism of the prospect of any improvement in the council.

“Some dedicated staff indicated they have lost any pride in working for the council.”

The report also concluded that there was ‘an out of date and parochial mindset that strives to retain the culture of former council areas, with a lack of leadership to see the opportunity to establish a new culture and new approach from 2015’.

“Overall, there is an unhealthy culture, driven by some behaviours, that pervades the council at the moment which is characterised by blame, spin and denial when something goes wrong. This contributes to a climate of mistrust and fear,” added the review.

“Unless the council strengthens its leadership capacity and capability, it will be doing a disservice to, not only the wider public, but also to the staff who work in the council.”

A series of recommendations made in the report were adopted by councillors at a special meeting on Monday night.

Independent councillor Pádraig McShane said: “The three main parties became so wedded to the culture of spin, blame and denial that they missed the very essence of countless reports and investigations - the leadership does not exist in Causeway Coast and Glens.

“To accept that main issue would require introspection and change and the members simply do not have the fortitude to do that.

“The onus is now on the Department to act. Following new evidence this week of a lack of change, the Department must now step in to protect the public.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said an ‘implementation plan’ would be developed in response to the report and two others presented at Council.

“Council considered the three independent reports at a special meeting of council on Monday March 27 and unanimously accepted the reports and agreed to develop an Implementation Plan in respect of all the recommendations contained in each of the reports,” they said.

“The reports have been passed to the Department for Communities for their consideration.”