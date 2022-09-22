Census 2021: Nationalists hail ‘seminal moment’ as Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland

But unionists insist figures shouldn’t be used as argument for border poll

Nationalist politicians have said census results showing Catholics outnumbering Protestants for the first time is a “seminal moment” in Northern Ireland’s history as pressure is set to increase for a border poll.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said it was “another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said “the North has been totally transformed” a century after partition and the census results should “not be downplayed or diminished out of fear or insincere politicking”.

But the DUP said the census shouldn’t be turned into “a sectarian headcount” or used to argue for a border poll. “To draw conclusions based on the number of Protestants and Catholics is simplistic and lazy,” the party added.

Some 46% of people recorded themselves as Catholic, while 43% recorded themselves as Protestants. The Catholic population has grown slightly since the 2001 census, but the number of Protestants has fallen by five percentage points.

The proportion of people identifying as British has fallen slightly to 32%, while 29% regard themselves as Irish and 20% as Northern Irish.

The share of people identifying as non-religious has almost doubled over the last decade to 17%. More people identify as non-religious than as Presbyterian, Church of Ireland, Methodist or any denomination apart from Catholic.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said: “The census results are another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island, and of the diversity of society which enriches us all. We can all be part of shaping a better future — a new constitutional future and a new Ireland.

“But we must prepare for it. The Irish government should establish a Citizens’ Assembly to plan for the possibility of a unity referendum.”

Mr Eastwood said: “This is a seminal moment in the history of modern Ireland. As we have built a more inclusive and diverse society, we have together shattered the bonds of an oppressive state which engrained discrimination against a Catholic minority in its every outworking for far too long.”

The SDLP leader acknowledged the census figures might “generate feelings of insecurity for some”. But he added it was as opportunity to “build a social democratic new Ireland”.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett said the census results showed Northern Ireland was “made up of three minorities”.

“For the last 20 years there has been a trend towards a Protestant minority, a Catholic minority and a minority who don’t identify as either. Rather than focus on a divisive border poll, we should ensure Northern Ireland builds first-class public services and a genuine shared future.

“Sinn Fein calls for a divisive border shows their main focus is removing Northern Ireland from the UK rather than on a shared future. It should be noted however, that over the last 20 years, the number of people voting for border poll parties has decreased.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said Northern Ireland was changing into a “modern and pluralist society”. Not all Catholics were nationalists and not all Protestants voted unionist, and the UUP was focussed on “increasing the number of people who support the Union, regardless of religious affiliation or background”, he added.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry MP said it is “important to recognise that religion doesn’t neatly define preferences or other identities”. “Alliance’s growth is testament to this,” he added. “But obviously NI is a fast changing society. Diversity reinforces need for shared and interdependent future.”