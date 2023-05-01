Chance meeting between Naomi Long and Jeffrey Donaldson receives warm welcome on social media

The Alliance and DUP leaders bumped into each other at the Fair in Holywood.

Mr Donaldson joined Mrs Long and a number of Alliance party representatives for photos at Holywood Fair

Alliance leader Naomi Long with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during their chance meeting at Holywood Fair

A photograph depicting a chance meeting of Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at a Co Down fair has been warmly received on social media.

Mrs Long has been spending the day meeting Alliance Party candidates in a number of council areas in Northern Ireland, with the first stop on the tour coming at Holywood’s May Day Fair.

The party leader met party candidates in the Ards and North Down council area, but it was a chance meeting with her rival party leader Mr Donaldson that caught the attention.

A photograph posted by Mrs Long’s husband – Belfast City councillor Michael Long – showed the two leaders smiling together, much to the amusement of passers-by at the Fair.

The picture caught the imagination of Twitter users, a number of whom commented under the photo on the civility of the exchange – stark contrast to the usual adversarial nature of Northern Ireland politics.

Among them was young loyalist Joel Keys, who noted how both looked pleased to see each other.

"You know, this is actually a really lovely photo. You both seem genuinely happy to have run into each other,” he said.

"Now that’s my kind of politics,” added former senior police officer Jim Gamble, now CEO of the INEQE Safeguarding Group.

Other users praised the pair for showing “normal politics” and said “politicians have to be able to be civil & engage with each other on a human level if we're to get anything done here.”