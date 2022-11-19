Chancellor Jeremy Hunt points finger of blame for NI’s bleak economic picture at Executive

Chancellor slams spending decisions by ministers

The Chancellor has blamed decisions taken by Stormont ministers for Northern Ireland’s bleak financial outlook.

Jeremy Hunt said the spending choices of outgoing ministers had contributed to the problem as he warned of “difficult decisions” being needed to protect public services.

It follows warnings from the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris that there is a “£660m in-year budget black hole” that needs to be tackled.

Separately this week, Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker also criticised “unwise” spending decisions before ministers left office last month.

Mr Hunt told the Belfast Telegraph that the Government was committed to helping Northern Ireland through the financial crisis following his autumn statement on Thursday.

He noted how funding for the Executive will increase by £650m over the next two years.

Mr Hunt added: “Northern Ireland still faces a difficult financial position for this financial year, contributed to by the spending decisions of outgoing Executive ministers.

“Those issues still need to be tackled and the extra block grant funding in subsequent years does not remove the need for difficult decisions this year to protect the future of Northern Ireland’s public services.”

Separately yesterday, economists warned a “series of economic own goals” has worsened Britain’s “long, hard, unpleasant journey”, and forecast that the Chancellor’s record-high taxes are “here to stay”.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the biggest drop in living standards will “hit everyone” but that “Middle England is set for a shock” as taxes are hiked as wages fall.

“The truth is we just got a lot poorer,” the economic think tank’s director Paul Johnson said.

In comments that will further enrage Tories angered by the plans, he said “higher taxes and a bigger state” are likely to stay for the “next several decades”.

He listed the self-inflicted wounds to growth as including Brexit, austerity-era cuts to education spending and Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, which he described as a “large own goal”, as well as the general political chaos of recent months.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is among the senior Conservatives who have criticised the £25 billion of tax rises unveiled by Mr Hunt in his autumn statement on Thursday as he acknowledged that the UK was already in recession.

The Chancellor has hit back, defending his “very Conservative package to make sure we sort out the economy” and arguing there is “nothing Conservative about ducking difficult decisions”.

Mr Johnson warned that the drop in living standards forecast is the “biggest fall in living memory” and comes “off the back of very poor income growth for many years”.

“This will hit everyone, but perhaps it will be those on middling sorts of incomes who feel the biggest hit,” he said.

“They won’t benefit from the targeted support to those on means-tested benefits. Their wages are falling and their taxes are rising. Middle England is set for a shock.”

Mr Johnson said the Government is “reaping the costs of a long-term failure to grow the economy”, the effects of an ageing population and high levels of borrowing in the past.