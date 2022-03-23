Chancellor Rishi Sunak should ease cost of living crisis by scrapping National Insurance rise, says Stormont minister Gordon Lyons

The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak should cancel a planned increase in National Insurance and reduce VAT and duty on fuel, according to the DUP’s Gordon Lyons.

The Northern Ireland Economy Minister said Mr Sunak needs to “recognise the seriousness of the cost of living crisis” and said there are “immediate steps” that can be taken to ease the pressure for families here.

Mr Sunak is set to deliver his spring statement on Wednesday, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.

Mr Lyons told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “[Mr Sunak] needs to cancel the increase in National Insurance and really importantly, reduce VAT and duty on fuel. Those are the immediate steps he can take to help with what is really biting most for most families.

“Those are measures he can take today to go some way to helping people not just reduce their own fuel bills but also reduce the cost of buying essential goods.

“Ultimately, I do think Westminster has the tools at their disposal to help but certainly I think there are measures we could be taking in Northern Ireland and I believe the finance minister has the ability to allocate money to help in that way.”

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday evening that forecasts in the statement will show the deficit is better than expected this year, to the tune of £20 billion.

However, the newspaper said Mr Sunak is planning to set aside a large part of this windfall cash - rather than investing the full sum in driving down the cost of living.

Mr Sunak is expected to outline further plans to support households facing financial hardship, with the FT, The Times, The Telegraph and The Guardian all reporting that these are predicted to include a cut to fuel duty.

Mr Lyons’ party has come under pressure to nominate a First Minister to allow a Stormont Budget to be passed and also to release an additional £300 million.

Finance MInister Conor Murphy has insisted the extra money for 2022/23 cannot be accessed due to the DUP move to collapse the Executive.

When challenged on whether his party would return to the Executive to help alleviate the cost of living crisis, Mr Lyons claimed the DUP was the only party that had “put forward a plan” and said there was a way to take action immediately.

"Departments have their baselines, they have money available and funding available to take measures,” he added.

"There is additional money that can be diverting. I think if the Finance Minister is able to get the agreement of other ministers to take action… he would have the cover to move forward.

“We have put proposals to the Finance Minister and to the other political parties. Right now, ministers are in place, ministers can take decisions and ministers could provide additional support.

"We do want to go back into the Executive but we need to make sure the Executive is there on a stable footing.”