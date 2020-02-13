Chancellor Sajid Javid quits Boris Johnson government

Rishi Sunak named as replacement at No 11

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

It comes after Number 10 ordered him to sack his team of aides, a source close to the former minister said.

In a dramatic move which follows rumours of tensions between the ex-chancellor and Boris Johnson's closest aide Dominic Cummings, Mr Javid said that "no self-respecting minister" could accept the condition being imposed.

"He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer," a source close to Mr Javid said.

"The Prime Minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team.

"The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms."

Later Mr Javid said he was "unable to accept the conditions that (the Prime Minister) had attached and was left with no other option than to resign."

I don't believe any self-respecting minister would accept such conditions, and so therefore I thought the best thing to do was to go Sajid Javid

Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on February 13, 2020. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has been appointed as Mr Javid's replacement.

Mr Javid had walked smiling into Number 10 in a sign that he expected to remain in place ahead of the March 11 Budget.

On Thursday morning there was shock as Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith lost his job just weeks after successfully negotiating the return of devolution in Northern Ireland.

Brandon Lewis - a junior minister in the Home Office - has been announced as his replacement.

Brandon Lewis was Minister of State for Security in the Home Office.

Ulster Unionist Leader, Steve Aiken said the last thing Northern Ireland needed was a Boris Johnson "yes man or woman".

“I wish Julian Smith and his family all the very best for the future. No one can question his dedication to the job as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

"We had our differences, none more so than over his approach to the New Decade, New Approach document, but his work in getting redress for the victims of institutional abuse is something that he should be very proud of. He showed much needed compassion.

“Julian Smith's successor should take a leaf out of his book and spend time in Northern Ireland getting to know the place and its people. The last thing Northern Ireland needs is a Boris Johnson ‘yes’ man or woman.”

Other senior ministers axed by Boris Johnson included Geoffrey Cox from his post as Attorney General and Esther McVey as housing minister.