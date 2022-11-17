Chancellor warned that a new round of austerity could set our economy back ‘a decade’

Chancellor’s Autumn Statement awaited with trepidation by MLAs, local business sector and elderly amid cost-of-living crisis

A return to austerity in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement today could see Northern Ireland’s economy set back by a decade, it has been claimed.

And a leading medic has said while healthcare workers have their fingers crossed — “we are prepared to be disappointed”.

Jeremy Hunt will lay out his financial plan, said to include “painful changes” today, just after further rises in energy bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years at 11.1%. Northern Ireland has also endured a week of turmoil, with hospital closures and waiting times soaring, and a wave of public sector strike action expected.

It’s believed the triple-lock pension mechanism and the raising of benefits in line with inflation could be scrapped today.

Ulster Unionist finance spokesman Steve Aiken MLA said: “A budget that imposes a return to austerity will have long-term and wide-ranging implications that will take a decade or more to counteract.

“We would like to see the retention of welfare support mechanisms, capital spending on infrastructure, and the wider imposition of windfall taxes to help defray the costs of rising energy. While it has to be expected that some taxes will inevitably have to rise, these should be focused on those who can pay the most. ”

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said London “must clearly set out when people here will receive the £400 that they were promised” although he said it was was “being held back by the DUP’s boycott of government”.

The former finance minister added: “There must be a windfall tax on energy giants who are walking away with eye-watering profits on the back of ripping people off and crippling our small, family-run businesses in the process. The British Chancellor should cut costs for businesses by reducing taxes on fuel and slashing VAT on energy bills and reinstating the reduced rate of VAT for our bars, restaurants and other businesses that had it during the pandemic.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his MPs “have already been pressing the government to ensure our hospitals and schools are properly funded and that working families get the help they need, whether that is through tax-free childcare or energy support”.

In a letter to supporters, Sir Jeffrey said even if Stormont was to be re-formed tomorrow “the financial challenges faced are significant”, and criticised Mr Murphy for being the minister who “failed to secure agreement for a budget”.

He added that “the real levers to help in this cost-of-living squeeze rest in Westminster”. Sir Jeffrey also urged the Government to “get on with” delivering the £400 energy support payment and supported the extension of a windfall tax on energy companies “making billions off the increase in wholesale energy prices”.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association’s NI Council, said if he was able to speak to Mr Hunt, the first thing he would say is: “Please fund the health service.”

“We need extra funding brought in and a three-year budget so NI’s health service can plan ahead, because the only way you can plan ahead is hire enough workforce to deal with the workload,” he added.

“I don’t expect the Chancellor for the UK to focus on Northern Ireland, but the specific issue he needs to focus on is the deficit for the budget here for the health service. Although we are living in constrained times, we would hope he has a clear view and does the best he can for the health service. We have our fingers crossed, but as usual, we are prepared to be disappointed.”

Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch said: “At this deeply concerning time, when older people are living in genuine fear about how they will get through the winter months and the cost-of-living crisis, it is vital that the Government keeps its pledge to the triple-lock policy which should see pensions rising in line with inflation.”