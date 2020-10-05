Change 'cruel' rule for dying people claiming benefits: Alliance MLA Armstrong

People should not have to prove they only have a number of months to live before being able to claim certain benefits, an Alliance MLA has said.

Kellie Armstrong was speaking ahead of her Assembly motion today calling for an end to what she called a "cruel" rule.

She is calling on the Communities Minister to bring forward legislation immediately to remove the 'six-month rule'.

Under the Special Rules for Terminal Illness, certain welfare benefits for those with a terminal illness can be fast-tracked if they can produce a doctor's note saying they have six months or less to live.

Campaigners argue that the rule unfairly excludes some dying people and forces them to go through long delays and distressing assessments to access their benefits.

In July, Belfast High Court ruled that the difference in treatment for terminally ill welfare claimants who don't meet the six-month life expectancy criterion is discriminatory and "without reasonable foundation".

Strangford MLA Ms Armstrong said: "This is a cruel rule which takes away people's dignity in what can be their final months. The distress and pressure the six-month rule puts on a person, their family and medical professionals is a disgrace."

End of life charity Marie Curie has urged all Stormont parties to support reform of the law for dying people.

Craig Harrison of Marie Curie Northern Ireland, urged MLAs to back the motion.

He said: "The six month rule is cruel, arbitrary and causes enormous harm by forcing dying people to wade through unnecessary red tape and endure long delays to get the support they need.

"In the worst cases, people are even dying before seeing a penny of their benefits because the standard application process takes so long. No one should be turned away from the fast-track system because they aren't deemed to be dying quickly enough, but that is the reality of the six month rule."