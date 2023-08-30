Chief Constable’s position now ‘untenable’, says DUP Policing Board member

Trevor Clarke has called for an emergency meeting of the Policing Board

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s position is “untenable” after a judge ruled two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined for their actions during a commemoration event, a DUP MLA has said.

The officers were disciplined after arresting a man during a commemoration of the 1992 attack at Sean Graham’s bookmakers on the Ormeau Road.

Five people were murdered and nine others injured when a loyalist gunman opened fire inside the bookmakers in south Belfast.

During the event attended by up to 30 people, one man — Mark Sykes, who had been shot and injured in the massacre — was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and put in handcuffs. He was later released without charge.

On Tuesday, the High Court quashed the actions taken against the officers following the incident, a decision accepted by Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

In his ruling, Judge Scoffield said the Chief Constable was “acutely aware of the threat of Sinn Féin withdrawing support for policing and/or withdrawing from the Policing Board if immediate action was not taken in respect of the officers’ duty status”.

Trevor Clarke MLA – who sits on the Policing Board – has now called on Mr Byrne to resign after he said there had been “political interference” in the Chief Constable’s operational integrity.

"When you get a judge suggesting there was political interference then we don’t need anything further than that to come to a conclusion,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Judge Scoffield has said and the counsel on behalf of the Chief Constable made it clear that he was in dialogue with Sinn Féin and was concerned about their support.

"Whether that was perceived or otherwise, the Chief Constable was driven by the fact he was concerned that Sinn Féin would withdraw their support if he didn’t come to the decision that he did.

"The only consequence for the Chief Constable is to leave, to resign. His position is untenable. He has lost the confidence and support of the unionist community and indeed the officers he’s working with.”

Tuesday’s hearing also revealed that Mr Byrne had spoken to the former Chair and Chief Executive of the Policing Board before disciplinary matters were taken against the officers.

“As a member of the Policing Board, I was unaware of that until I read it in the papers yesterday. That is not the role of the Policing Board,” Mr Clarke said.

"Its role is to scrutinise the effectiveness of the police, not to help him come to operational decisions. This was an operational decision, he made it and he has to live with the consequences of that.

Trevor Clarke MLA

"I spoke to the Chief Executive yesterday; it requires seven members to contact them. I would hope we are close to that number which should mean we’ll see a meeting tomorrow and this item will be on the agenda.

"This has got serious ramifications; support for and confidence in policing is at an all-time low. How can the Chief Constable – who has taken a political decision – bring back that confidence?

"He can’t, and for that reason we come to the conclusion that he must resign.”

It comes after TUV leader Jim Allister also called for the Chief Constable’s resignation. The North Antrim MLA said yesterday’s ruling should “mark the end of Mr Byrne’s tenure.”

“This is a staggering indictment of the Chief Constable and a sobering insight into the politics of keep Sinn Fein happy at all costs, even at the cost of sacrificing your own officers.

“Due process, proportionality and lawfulness all were secondary to keeping IRA/Sinn Féin on board. What they demanded they got, courtesy of the spineless Chief Constable.”

Ulster Unionist Party Leader, Doug Beattie and UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt have also written to the Chief Constable calling for an urgent meeting in response to the ruling.

Mr Nesbitt said: “It is unacceptable that a political party can influence policing and the duty status of any police officer, as has been made clear in Mr Justice Scoffield’s ruling.

“Doug and I shall be making clear our view and seeking to establish how this happened, on what other occasions it may have happened and how the Chief Constable intends to reassure the public it can never happen again.”

The Police Federation has said there are “serious questions” to answer following the ruling.

"There was a headlong rush by the Chief Constable to apologise for what took place when the officers, in fact, were simply doing their duty by enforcing Covid regulations,” said Chair Liam Kelly.

"This High Court Judgement calls into question the decision-making of the Senior Executive Team right up to and including the Deputy Chief Constable and the Chief Constable himself.”