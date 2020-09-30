Children's Commissioner unease at defects in PSNI custody procedures for kids

There has been a "disappointing lack of progress" in police custody arrangements for young people, the Children's Commissioner has said.

Koulla Yiasouma was speaking after the latest inspection report on the PSNI custody system.

The report examined how detainees were treated while in police custody and the conditions in which they were held to ensure legal obligations and human rights standards were being met.

While the report carried out by officials from Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI) and the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority was generally positive, it noted deficiencies in how young people were dealt with.

It said that 'looked after' children (those taken into the care of the authorities) were more likely to be brought to police custody than young people living with their parents or guardians, and were more likely to be held for longer periods of time.

"A police cell is a daunting place for anyone, never mind a child in the care system," Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice Jacqui Durkin said.

"The longstanding issues of why these children are more likely to be in police custody, are held longer than their peers, and their rights to bail, need to be urgently addressed.

"We have recommended the Department of Justice prioritise the legislative reform that is needed.

"We have also recommended that discussions between the PSNI and health and social care partners to address the issue of 'looked after' children being held in police custody cells, which had previously stalled, should recommence within the next three months."

Ms Yiasouma said the report provided "a stark reminder that work to improve the experiences for some of our most vulnerable young people has not sufficiently progressed since the devolution of justice in 2010".

"Its findings in relation to young people highlights a lack of meaningful progress, and indeed in some cases stalled progress, which I find both extremely disappointing and unacceptable," she added.

The commissioner said it was concerning that 96% of young people in the Juvenile Justice Centre (JJC) in 2018/19 were there on bail or remand, with children who are cared for by the state disproportionately represented in custody in police stations and the JJC.

However, inspectors praised a new nurse-led model of health care piloted at Musgrave custody suite in Belfast in partnership with the Belfast Health Trust and the Public Health Agency.

Policing Board chair Doug Garrett said: "The nurse-led health care pilot introduced at Musgrave has undoubtedly proved a very beneficial partnership approach, and the board is fully supportive of such arrangements being resourced and introduced in all police custody suites."

He said issues around 'looked after' children "remain of concern and the board will discuss progression of the recommendation made with the Chief Constable".