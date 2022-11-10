Chris Heaton-Harris continues Twitter spat with billionaire Elon Musk

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has continued his back-and-forth with Elon Musk on Twitter, sharing a description of the word “tosh”.

Mr Heaton-Harris had been engaged in an online conversation with the outspoken billionaire and new owner of Twitter, after having quashed rumours that the Conservative MP had resigned from his ministerial post.

A fake email, purporting to be from the Northern Ireland Office, had been distributed to the media on Wednesday evening, claiming Mr Heaton-Harris had tendered his resignation.

However, shortly after it circulated, the MP tweeted: "Hello Twitter. Someone has sent a fake email to press outlets saying I’ve resigned.

“This is totally untrue. I hope one of @elonmusk first moves is to eliminate fake news on Twitter…

“Very exciting I know, but complete and utter tosh.”

On Thursday morning Mr Musk responded, saying: “What does a tosh look like?”

The spat has continued when Mr Heaton-Harris shared a screenshot of the Oxford Languages definition of “tosh”, replying to Mr Musk.

He then proceeded to reply to Mr Musk’s tweet again, by sarcastically answering that “tosh” referred to: “And/or the content of my speeches.”

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Office said: “We do not comment on security matters.”

Northern Ireland Twitter lit up when the false rumour was distributed.

The false email attributed to Mr Heaton-Harris included fake quotes from the Secretary citing reasons for his alleged resignation.

A number of media outlets across the UK picked up on the email before later amending their stories.

The origin of the email has not yet been discovered, with the fake statement emailed to print titles on the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) circulation list.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he believes an email system was hacked, joking: “I thought it was my mum”.

A short time later, a legitimate email was sent by the NIO with the subject line: “Fake email this evening.”

A spokeswoman said an email had been sent with a “fake quote from the Secretary of State”.

She asked members of the media to “disregard this email which is not a verified Government account”.

It marks a dramatic week for Mr Heaton-Harris, after he extended the deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election to January 19.

The Secretary of State has also expressed hope that there will be clarity "very, very soon” on a £400 energy support payment to people in Northern Ireland.