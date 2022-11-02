Chris Heaton-Harris fails to mention election in latest update after talks with Simon Coveney

Stormont election date will be confirmed soon, NIO minister Steve Baker says

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has failed to mention the word ‘election’ in his latest update following talks with the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister – but again reinforced the “duty" on him to call a poll.

Mr Heaton-Harris said it was a “deep regret that the Executive has failed to form” and the “duty that has been placed on me”.

He previously promised to call an Assembly election if the Executive was not reformed by last Friday’s deadline.

“The UK and Irish Governments continue to share a commitment to peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Heaton-Harris.

"I reiterated my deep regret that the Executive has failed to form and the duty that has been placed on me.

“The Belfast Agreement clearly sets out that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

"The UK Government will not countenance any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle such as joint authority.

“In line with the UK Government’s firm commitment to the agreement as it is, I will continue to engage with the Irish Government as set out in three stranded approach.”

His comments come as Minister of State for NI Steve Baker said Mr Heaton-Harris will confirm the date of the election “soon” following his meeting to discuss the possible election with Simon Coveney in Belfast on Wednesday.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at Irish Secretariat office in Belfast after meeting Chris Heaton-Harris. Picture by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Following their meeting, Mr Coveney said joint authority between London and Dublin was “not our focus”.

He also said a winter poll would be “unhelpful” in the context of a cost of living crisis facing people in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Coveney said it has been the Irish Government’s view for “some time” that an Assembly election would be unnecessary.

"But these are difficult choices for the British Government and for the Secretary of State because of his obligations under NDNA (the New Decade New Approach agreement).”

Reflecting on the idea of joint authority, he added: "Our focus is to get the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement up and running again; to get devolved government working for people in Northern Ireland; to get north-south institutions working again, so that we have the kind of relationship north-south that we should have, as was intended under the peace agreement; to ensure that we have the east-west institutions functioning as they as they were intended to as well.”

Mr Coveney said the only two options available to Mr Heaton-Harris is the legal obligation to set a date for an election or introduce new legislation to avoid a poll.

"We had a good meeting today, obviously reflecting on the current situation, on the legal obligations that he has under the New Decade, New Approach agreement," Mr Coveney said after meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris.

"But also, I made it clear that the Irish Government's position is that we don't believe an election at this time is a good thing for Northern Ireland, in the context of the pressures that families and households are facing now, and also in the context of the reality that we've had an election only a number of months ago.

"So we discussed options and views on a way forward. No decisions have been finalised yet, but I don't think we're going to have to wait for very long before decisions are made in relation to the way forward.”

Earlier, Mr Baker was speaking during a Westminster debate on Wednesday when he was asked about an election.

In response, he replied: "In line with his legal obligation, the secretary of state will soon confirm the date of the next Northern Ireland assembly election as required by law.

"Following that election and regardless of the result, the parties do need to come together to restore the devolved institutions and lead the people of Northern Ireland through challenging times ahead."

The DUP has refused to nominate a Speaker or serve in an Executive until the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are dealt with.

Mr Heaton-Harris faced criticism for failing to set a date for a new poll last Friday, despite repeatedly warning that he would do so the minute a legislative deadline for calling the poll passed.

After meeting with the leaders of the main Stormont parties in Belfast on Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said he would provide an update on what steps he intended to take next in "due course".

The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning assembly and powersharing executive in Belfast following May's election ran out at midnight on Friday.

Once the Friday deadline passed, the UK Government assumed a legal responsibility to call a fresh election within 12 weeks.

On Tuesday, Sinn Fein and the DUP both expressed frustration at Mr Heaton-Harris's failure to offer clarity on an election during their respective meetings.