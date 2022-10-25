James Cleverly reappointed Foreign Secretary, the post responsible for protocol negotiations

Chris Heaton-Harris MP attends Number 10 in Downing Street as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffles the cabinet

Chris Heaton-Harris has been reappointed as Northern Ireland Secretary of State, it has been confirmed by Downing Street.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been announcing his reshuffled cabinet on Tuesday afternoon after he succeeded Liz Truss as leader.

Mr Heaton-Harris had entered Downing Street and had been inside for more than an hour before the announcement was made.

The MP was initially appointed by former PM Liz Truss back in September – he is one of a number of the cabinet Mr Sunak has reappointed to their former roles.

Reacting to the news, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said she would be meeting Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast on Wednesday.

"Restoration of the Executive is the number one priority to help workers and families. I will be meeting the reappointed SoS @chhcalling in Belfast tomorrow,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, James Cleverly has been re-appointed Foreign Secretary, with the post being responsible for leading negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

More than an hour after Ms Truss defended her economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street, Mr Sunak stood outside No 10 criticising her brief tenure.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Sunak said his predecessor, whose 49 days in office made her the shortest-lasting PM in history, was "not wrong" to want to drive up growth, describing it as a "noble aim".

"But some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions - quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless," he added.

"I've been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister in part to fix them - and that work begins immediately."

Mr Sunak, 42, became the UK's first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years when he was appointed by Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The pound soared to the highest level since before Ms Truss' disastrous mini-budget and the cost of Government borrowing dropped.

Suella Braverman is also back as Home Secretary, only days after she dramatically quit Liz Truss's Government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code.

Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that Ms Braverman, who caused controversy with a string of provocative comments during her previous six-week stint in the role, will return as Home Secretary in Mr Sunak’s Government.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She threw her support behind Mr Sunak in the contest to replace Liz Truss, in what was widely seen as a significant endorsement by a darling of the Tory right.

Ms Braverman originally left the role last week after she said she had made a "technical infringement" of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

Her exit made her the shortest-serving home secretary in modern political history.